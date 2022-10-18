Klay Thompson Calls Out ESPN, Seems Extremely Salty About 2K Rating

Klay Thompson is a 32-year-old man making $40 million this season but is still worried about his rating on the latest NBA 2K video game. In fact, he’s not just worried, he’s legitimately frustrated and shared that frustration by calling out ESPN for a recent interview it conducted.

Monday’s edition of ‘NBA Today’ welcomed Ronnie Singh to the show. He’s better known as ‘Ronnie 2K’ as he is the digital marketing director for the NBA 2K franchise.

Singh was asked about the craziest thing a player has done to try and improve their rating on the game. He explained that players have legitimately bribed him over the years before saying “You know how you can get your rating better? Play better.”

It was a cringe moment because again, we’re talking about video game characters here, but it struck a nerve with Thompson.

The Golden State Warriors’ winger saw the clip posted to Instagram and couldn’t help himself from commenting.

“Y’all really interviewed this clown? I thought NBA on ESPN meant coverage of some of the best athletes in the world? Not interviewing a promoter,” Thompson wrote, before telling ESPN to “do better.”

This isn’t the first time Thompson has put 2K on blast.

When his three-point rating of 88 was revealed last month, he called out the ‘clowns’ at 2K and shared a screenshot showing that he has made the second-most threes in NBA playoff history.

According to Thompson, that means he deserves a higher rating.