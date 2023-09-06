Kirk Herbstreit Calls Out Jacka** Ohio State Fans: ‘Drive Me Crazy’

Videos by OutKick

Kirk Herbstreit has had enough of some Ohio State fans on social media.

College football fans can be pretty rabid. Coaches and athletes get dragged all the time. Brian Kelly’s firing is being called for, Dabo Swinney is getting trashed and there are plenty of other examples of fans on social media losing control and letting emotions win the day. It’s the nature of the beast.

Well, Herbstreit apparently has seen enough out of Ohio State fans following an unimpressive win over Indiana, and he wants the nonsense to end. Particularly, he wants fans to relax with the criticism of QB Kyle McCord.

“There’s a standard and then there’s a psychotic standard. And I would say that the 15% that represent Ohio State on social media fall into that category of psychotic. They’re out of their minds, and what they do is they make high school players not want to play for that program because of how they’re just such jackasses. They drive me crazy with everything that they do. Kyle McCord’s trying to learn how to play the position,” Herbstreit said during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” discussing fans of the school he got his start at.

Kirk Herbstreit rips Ohio State fans.

Herbstreit didn’t leave much room for interpretation. The man is fired up and has had enough of some fans causing issues.

Specifically, he seems to take exception to the treatment of Kyle McCord during and after the game against Indiana.

To be fair, McCord looked pedestrian at best. He has arguably the best receiving room in America, and threw for 239 yards on 20/33 passing with no touchdowns and an interception against the Hoosiers.

Ohio State QB Kyle McCord was unimpressive against the Indiana Hoosiers. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

It simply wasn’t impressive, and some fans let it be known they weren’t impressed. However, there’s a difference between complaining – which all fans do – and taking it too far.

I’m not sure anyone took it too far last weekend, but clearly, Herbstreit is frustrated with his own people.

Buckeyes fans are known for being rowdy.

Ohio State fans also have a reputation for being aggressive and edgy. I had one college football power broker once tell me “no fanbase has a monopoly on being a**holes, but Ohio State is trying its hardest to get one.” That seems like an assessment Herbstreit would certainly agree with.

The good news is Ohio State fans have high expectations. That’s better than not having any expectations at all. Do you want fans who demand a standard of excellence or fans who don’t care?

Anyone who is being honest knows the former is the better option.

Kirk Herbstreit calls out Ohio State fans for their conduct on social media. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Ohio State will be fine, but no need to push it. The team is currently ranked fifth in America. Until they lose, there’s no reason to panic over Kyle McCord or anyone else.