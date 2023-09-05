Dabo Swinney Brutally Roasted After Humiliating Loss To Duke

Videos by OutKick
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney might not want to look at X for a very long time.
The Tigers were dismantled and destroyed by Duke 28-7 late Monday night, and it might be the most embarrassing loss of Swinney’s entire time as Clemson’s head coach.
His team looked unprepared, unimpressive and definitely not deserving of a top-10 ranking. It was beyond humiliating.
X users destroy Dabo Swinney.
Well, the roasting he’s been getting on X, formerly known as Twitter, might honestly be much worse than what happened on the field Monday.
People have been absolutely destroying the two-time national champion, and the tweets are hilarious.
Below might honestly be the funniest moment of the entire night. A Duke fan attempted to shake Dabo’s hand after storming the field.
Are you not entertained?
People enjoy watching Clemson and Dabo lose.
I’ve never really understood the Dabo hate online, but it’s vicious. It’s been that way for a very long time, and it’s not going to change.
People just don’t like the Clemson coach, and social media is unbearable for the Tigers whenever he loses.
Getting blown out by Duke was guaranteed to set X off, and it most certainly did.
Can Swinney bounce back from here? That remains to be seen, and anything is certainly possible. However, it’s going to be a long season on the field and definitely on social media if the Tigers don’t get things turned around. Monday night was just a teaser of what’s coming online for Dabo Swinney if the Tigers drop a few more games. Buckle up and embrace the chaos!