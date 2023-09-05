Dabo Swinney Brutally Roasted After Humiliating Loss To Duke

Videos by OutKick

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney might not want to look at X for a very long time.

The Tigers were dismantled and destroyed by Duke 28-7 late Monday night, and it might be the most embarrassing loss of Swinney’s entire time as Clemson’s head coach.

His team looked unprepared, unimpressive and definitely not deserving of a top-10 ranking. It was beyond humiliating.

Dabo Swinney ruthlessly dragged after Clemson loses to Duke to open the season. (Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

X users destroy Dabo Swinney.

Well, the roasting he’s been getting on X, formerly known as Twitter, might honestly be much worse than what happened on the field Monday.

People have been absolutely destroying the two-time national champion, and the tweets are hilarious.

DJ Uiagalelei watching Dabo and this Clemson offense vs Duke. pic.twitter.com/ge1kfbj80y — Austin (@AustinPlanet) September 5, 2023

Dabo and Brian Kelly fighting over who’s the worst.

pic.twitter.com/ZFg0VhTq4B — Slappy Brown 🐶 (@clepipes) September 5, 2023

Dabo Swinney running to Oregon State to try and get DJ Uiagalelei back pic.twitter.com/ZXvNdyBhki — AJ LaRocca (@aj_larocca) September 5, 2023

Running to the timeline to read Dabo tweets pic.twitter.com/7jD1f4Ipup — Bunkie Perkins (@BunkiePerkins) September 5, 2023

Taking shots at Dabo all night pic.twitter.com/n1iJvdovS2 — Vic Damone Jr (@dagreatest33) September 5, 2023

Clemson QB just gave Dabo a drive by. 👀 pic.twitter.com/bwTs8wEr81 — chris blumenshine (@BellissimoFoto) September 5, 2023

Dabo Swinney without Brent Venables pic.twitter.com/CNeT8RVl9T — Peter Hepner (@PHep32) September 5, 2023

Dabo Swinney without a generational QB: pic.twitter.com/iXbSvkCrZt — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) September 5, 2023

Dabo Swinney when he doesn't have the best QB in college football pic.twitter.com/Ss6J1Zdseu — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 5, 2023

Dabo entering the transfer portal tonight pic.twitter.com/H8dA7FAzPf — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 5, 2023

Below might honestly be the funniest moment of the entire night. A Duke fan attempted to shake Dabo’s hand after storming the field.

Are you not entertained?

Damnnnn Dabo left him hanging pic.twitter.com/zr4AMuvhcC — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 5, 2023

People enjoy watching Clemson and Dabo lose.

I’ve never really understood the Dabo hate online, but it’s vicious. It’s been that way for a very long time, and it’s not going to change.

People just don’t like the Clemson coach, and social media is unbearable for the Tigers whenever he loses.

Getting blown out by Duke was guaranteed to set X off, and it most certainly did.

Dabo Swinney gets roasted on X after Clemson lost to Duke 28-7. (Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Can Swinney bounce back from here? That remains to be seen, and anything is certainly possible. However, it’s going to be a long season on the field and definitely on social media if the Tigers don’t get things turned around. Monday night was just a teaser of what’s coming online for Dabo Swinney if the Tigers drop a few more games. Buckle up and embrace the chaos!