Fans Demand Brian Kelly Be Fired After Florida State Loss, Unload Incredible Reactions

X is on fire with hot takes about Brian Kelly after Florida State beat LSU late Sunday night.

The Tigers lost 45-24 to the Seminoles, and the wheels came off in the closing minutes of the third quarter through the end of the game.

It was a truly embarrassing collapse, and LSU fans are livid. They should be. Brian Kelly is being paid a fortune and fans should expect better.

The product on the field Sunday night was simply unacceptable.

LSU got lit up in embarrassing fashion by Florida State to start the season. (Photo by Joe Petro/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Fans want LSU coach Brian Kelly fired.

Well, what do people do when they’re outraged about a sporting event? Hop onto X, formerly known as Twitter, and demand coaches be fired.

Some fans are already there after ONE SINGLE game of the 2023 season. Brian Kelly has been trending since Sunday night, and there are plenty of people online who want him to hit the unemployment line.

If we lose we should fire Brian Kelly.



If we win we should fire Brian Kelly. — Seth Forque (@SF_HGA) September 4, 2023

Brian Kelly doesn’t understand how fast we will fire him — Twillie (@twillie24) September 4, 2023

Fire Brian Kelly now or when the plane lands in BR — V I N C E N T (@vataormina) September 4, 2023

*the fire Brian Kelly Campaign starts today* https://t.co/5D09GYLEne — Willgz (@jwillgs71) September 4, 2023

Fire Brian Kelly IMMEDIATELY.

Don't care what it cost.



This is inexcusable and completely unacceptable. — Jimmy Sheridan (@JimmySheridanPG) September 4, 2023

This is what happens when Brian Kelly coaches against real teams. LSU will fire him within 2 years. — Kelly Lee Williams (@KellyLWilliams) September 4, 2023

Fire Brian Kelly into the sun at halftime what a fat POS — El Capitan (@Frattlesnakee) September 4, 2023

Fire Brian Kelly and hire Coach Prime! LSU offensive line SUCKS!! — Christian. GaryGenslerResign (@EXPATXRP1) September 4, 2023

Fire Brian Kelly — MjP (@mjparadis) September 4, 2023

Kelly isn’t going anywhere.

Fans calling for coaches to be fired immediately following a loss is a tradition as old as time. People are never afraid to cut loose.

We saw it last year when fans called for Ryan Day to be fired for losing to Michigan, despite his overwhelming success as a coach.

Brian Kelly now finds himself in the same position.

Fans want Brian Kelly fired after LSU lost to Florida State. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Let me give everyone a quick reality check. Brian Kelly makes a fortune and his contract runs through 2031. He’s not going anywhere.

Fans can complain all they want, but the Tigers aren’t firing the coach who won the SEC West and beat Alabama just a year ago. It’s not happening.

Will LSU fire Brian Kelly? It’s incredibly unrealistic. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Is it kind of funny to see on X? Sure. Will it happen? No chance in hell, but this kind of outrage is what makes college football so much fun. Trust me, the Tigers make a run and everyone will go right back to loving Brian Kelly. People are only loyal or not loyal right up until the moment they decide to switch!