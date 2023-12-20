Kirk Cousins Wants To Start ‘Achilles Anonymous’ Group Chat, Starting With Aaron Rodgers

Videos by OutKick
Injured Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is assembling a special team. Members of this team will band together under one unique characteristic: having suffered a torn Achilles injury. Cousins has his eyes set on one key member to kickstart his group — or group chat, to be more specific — and that’s New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers.
The Vikings QB continues to rehab from his Oct. 29 Achilles tear and told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that he’s keen on starting an “Achilles Anonymous” group chat among NFL players. Cousins already texted Rodgers to ask about the recovery process and if he’s up to join Cousins’ rehab group.
Cousins said to Schefter: “I joked with Aaron. I texted him the other day. I said, ‘We need to start an Achilles Anonymous group. Maybe at Super Bowl week, we could have a little summit. We can all meet in Vegas and invite all the who’s who of torn Achilles and see if we can all get in a room and swap stories and experiences and strategies.’”
Rodgers, sadly, became the poster boy for Achilles injuries this year. The first-year Jet’s season came to a crash in his first series with the team. Now, 15 weeks later, Rodgers’ recovery allegedly has him ready to start playing football again but will forgo the option as NY’s record swirls down the standings.
Collectively, this group can boycott MetLife Stadium over its subpar turf … but that’s a whole other story.
The tough conditions at MetLife claimed Rodgers’ Achilles, as well as Miami Dolphins’ star pass-rusher Jaelan Phillips this season.
With Phillips, Rodgers and possibly adding Rams RB Cam Akers, Cousins may have a Pro Bowl-level group chat on his hands.
