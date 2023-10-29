Kirk Cousins Suffers Achilles Injury, Leaving Vikings’ Season In Serious Danger

Videos by OutKick
Kirk Cousins likely suffered a torn Achilles in Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Cousins went down on the non-contact injury at the start of the fourth quarter and skipped off the field, unable to put weight on his right leg.
Minnesota coach Kevin O’Connell said the team fears Cousins suffered a season-ending injury in Sunday’s 24-10 victory.
Expect the Vikings to quickly look to free agency or the upcoming trade deadline to salvage their 4-4 season.
The Minnesota Vikings didn’t take long to rule out Kirk Cousins, finishing the day with 274 passing yards and two touchdowns.
Jaren Hall is the Vikings backup expected to play in relief for the rest of the game. The sixth-round rookie out of BYU fumbled the ball on his first go on offense, putting the Packers back in the red zone.
Cousins and the Vikings offense enjoyed a fast second-half start: scoring 14 points in the third quarter.
The oft-overlooked Cousins was leading another efficient outing in Week 8. He entered the game with the third-most passing yards in the NFL (2,057) and showcased a newfound spark with rookie wideout Jordan Addison.
Check back with OutKick as the story updates.
Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
Check us out on TikTok