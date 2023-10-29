Kirk Cousins Suffers Achilles Injury, Leaving Vikings’ Season In Serious Danger

Videos by OutKick

Kirk Cousins likely suffered a torn Achilles in Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Cousins went down on the non-contact injury at the start of the fourth quarter and skipped off the field, unable to put weight on his right leg.

Minnesota coach Kevin O’Connell said the team fears Cousins suffered a season-ending injury in Sunday’s 24-10 victory.

Expect the Vikings to quickly look to free agency or the upcoming trade deadline to salvage their 4-4 season.

Kirk Cousins has been carted to the locker room and has already been ruled out



The injury was non-contact

pic.twitter.com/WdO5LGH9gt — PFF (@PFF) October 29, 2023

Kirk Cousins hobbled to the sidelines and his currently being looked at after being hit on the previous play. pic.twitter.com/YpAW42Ese6 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 29, 2023

The Minnesota Vikings didn’t take long to rule out Kirk Cousins, finishing the day with 274 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Offically @Vikings say "ankle" but right Achilles tear is our video analysis https://t.co/tgPcwSfUtk — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) October 29, 2023

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 29: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings warms up prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 29, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 29: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings talks with head coach Kevin O’Connell during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on October 29, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Jaren Hall is the Vikings backup expected to play in relief for the rest of the game. The sixth-round rookie out of BYU fumbled the ball on his first go on offense, putting the Packers back in the red zone.

Cousins and the Vikings offense enjoyed a fast second-half start: scoring 14 points in the third quarter.

The oft-overlooked Cousins was leading another efficient outing in Week 8. He entered the game with the third-most passing yards in the NFL (2,057) and showcased a newfound spark with rookie wideout Jordan Addison.

Check back with OutKick as the story updates.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 29: T.J. Hockenson #87 of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates a touchdown with Kirk Cousins #8 during the third quarter of a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 29, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)