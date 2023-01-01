Kirby Smart Has Blunt Response When Asked If Georgia Is Ready For TCU

Kirby Smart isn’t ready to make any declarations about Georgia being ready to play TCU.

The Bulldogs pulled off an incredible 42-41 win in the semifinals Saturday night against Ohio State in what was an instant classic. Now, Georgia will face the Horned Frogs for a shot at winning two straight national titles.

However, Kirby Smart thinks Georgia has work to do before being ready.

Stetson Bennett and Georgia beat Ohio State 42-41. The Bulldogs now play TCU. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

“I don’t know that we’re ready for TCU right now. Based on what I just saw, we have a lot of work to do,” the Georgia coach responded with zero hesitation when asked why his team is ready for TCU.

He followed it up with, “I don’t know enough about TCU. I know I respect their coach and their program, and they did a tremendous job today but we have to play better.”

Is Kirby Smart selling Georgia short?

Should Georgia really be nervous about playing TCU? If you asked me before the Michigan game, I would have said absolutely not.

However, the Horned Frogs silenced a lot of doubters Saturday. TCU looked awesome for large chunks of the game, and Max Duggan put on a show on his way to scoring four total touchdowns.

Michigan has an elite defense, and it was helpless against everything Duggan threw at it.

TCU and the Bulldogs will play for the national title. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Having said that, Georgia is still Georgia. The roster is loaded with elite talent, and they had no problem scoring on Ohio State.

Now, did the defense struggle to get stops? Yes, and if it hadn’t been for a horrible kick to end the game, OSU would be playing for a national title.

Georgia fans should definitely be a shade nervous. In one game, anything can happen.

We’ll find out next Monday night how it will all go down, but for today, Georgia and fans of the Bulldogs should enjoy the win. It was one hell of a game Saturday night.