Georgia Edges Ohio State, 42-41, On Missed Field Goal, Will Play TCU For National Title

ATLANTA – Missed it by that much.

Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles missed a potential, game-winning 50-yard field wide left. It preserved a come-from-behind, 42-41 victory for No. 1 Georgia in the College Football Playoff national semifinal on Saturday night before a record crowd of 79,330 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“We got a good push from the line, but he just missed it,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said.

The defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs (14-0) will play No. 3 TCU (13-1) on Monday, Jan. 9, at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California (7:30 p.m., ESPN) for the national championship. No. 2 Michigan fell to touchdown-underdog TCU, 51-45, at the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona, in another heart-racing thriller earlier on Saturday.

The Buckeyes (11-2) led Georgia 21-7 in the second quarter, 28-24 at the half and by 38-27 midway in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t hold on.

Georgia Just Kept Coming Back

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett threw a 76-yard touchdown pass to Arian Smith to cut Ohio State’s lead to 38-35 with 8:41 to go. Then he found Adonai Mitchell for the game winner from 10 yards out for the 42-41 lead with 54 seconds to go.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud drove his team to the Georgia 32-yard line to set up the 50-yard field goal that wasn’t.

Georgia wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) riddled Georgia’s secondary throughout the College Football Playoff semifinal Saturday night at the Peach Bowl in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Bennett wrote another chapter to his heroic Bulldog history by completing 23 of 34 passes for 398 yards and three touchdowns.

“We were like snipers all night,” Smart said. “We just kept firing.”

Stroud completed 23 of 34 passes for 348 yards and four touchdowns. He put on a clinic in the first half, hitting 15 of 19 for 238 yards and three touchdowns to give the Buckeyes a 28-24 lead. Ohio State’s 21-7 lead in the second quarter was Georgia’s largest deficit since it lost the SEC championship game to Alabama, 41-24, last season.

Georgia came back to take a 24-21 lead late in the first half. Then Stroud threw a 37-yard touchdown to wide receiver Xavier Johnson with 49 seconds to go in the second quarter for the lead.

Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. caught touchdowns of 31 and 16 yards for the 21-7 lead.

Stroud completed 3 of 3 passes for 54 yards on his first drive of the third quarter to put the Buckeyes up 31-24. And the Buckeyes seemingly looked in control for most of the remainder of the game.

But Stetson Bennett took over again.