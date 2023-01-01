Jim Harbaugh and Michigan fell seven points short of a national championship birth. That touchdown (and proceeding extra point) may have been left on the board on the first possession.

The Wolverines got the ball to begin the game. They took a fair catch, which gave them the ball at their own 25-yard-line.

Largely on the back of running back Donovan Edwards, Michigan drove 73 yards on seven plays. That set up 4th-and-goal on the two-yard-line.

Where Harbaugh could have decided to take the points and kick a chip shot field goal, he decided to leave the offense on the field. His play call was rather aggressive.

Rather than lining up in heavy formation for a long quarterback sneak, or handing the ball off to Edwards, Harbaugh decided to throw the ball. Just not with quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

Instead, the Wolverines ran a “Philly Special,” the trick play made famous by the Eagles in Super Bowl 52. McCarthy was supposed to catch a touchdown pass on a reverse wide receiver throw back.

It did not work and TCU took over on downs after a loss of eight.

Obviously, as is the case in every game that has ever been played, there were multiple things that could have gone the other way and changed the outcome. However, Michigan fell seven points short of a win.

Jim Harbaugh wishes he had done things differently.

Had the Philly Special worked, or if Harbaugh had called a different play that was successful, that touchdown differential could have been erased. The 59-year-old head coach admitted regret after the game and took full responsibility for the call.

Jim Harbaugh said he called Philly Special and takes full responsibility for it.



“Sitting here now, wish I would have called another one,” he said. pic.twitter.com/a0qv71Y9uu — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) January 1, 2023

Sometimes she goes, sometimes she doesn’t. That’s just the way it is.

In this instance, she did not go. The trick play didn’t work. TCU shut it down.

Harbaugh wishes he had that one back.