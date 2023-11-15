Kim Kardashian Makes GQ ‘Men Of The Year’ Cover, The Final Nail In The Coffin For ‘…Of The Year’ Lists

Videos by OutKick

It’s officially “____ of the Year” season which means lots of publications and organizations will be dishing out meaningless accolades, and GQ is no exception. The magazine that tells you what pants are cool has decided that one of this year’s men of the year is none other than the portrait of unbridled masculinity that is Kim Kardashian.

There are fellas named Kim, but there’s not some dude coincidentally named Kim Kardashian out there. The honor really did go to reality star/woman who put up with Kanye’s nonsense, Kim Kardashian. She was named “Tycoon of the Year.”

Now, no fellas should be too down about not being bestowed this honor. This isn’t an actual honor like the Walter Payton Man of the Year, throwing out the first pitch at a baseball game, or getting a t-shirt for eating a very large steak. This sort of thing appears to be nothing more than a business transaction.

Kardashian Named Tycoon Of The Year Because She Started Making Underwear For Fellas

You see, Kardashian was named “Tycoon of the Year” because her underwear brand, SKIMS, recently launched a men’s collection.

I’m going to give you a second to pick yourself off the floor after that one. Most of us can’t wrap our brains around that kind of visionary business move.

“I make underwear for women… if we make some for men we could sell underwear to them too.”

As I said, truly visionary. Forget Tycoon of the Year, I don’t think anyone will top that kind of business acumen for at least the next decade.

Of course, I’m sure this wasn’t a symbiotic move to get GQ some eyeballs and Kardashian some new customers.

Maybe I’m being too cynical. SKIMS did strike an impressive business deal with the NBA, but let’s see her company ink a deal with another league that the Kardashian name isn’t already practically synonymous with.

If SKIMS becomes the official underwear of NASCAR or the MLB, then I’ll tip my cap. That would make her one heck of a business *Jerry Lewis Voice* Laaaaaaaddddddyyyy.

Kim Kardashian holds up her GQ Woman of the Year award, another end-of-year accolade the magazine made up. (Photo by David M. Benett/Getty Images)

Year-End Awards Like This One Are Officially Dead

This is just the latest example of how nowadays in the world of year-end awards, it is officially the Wild West.

We’ve got Kim K. on the Men of the Year list, and transgender person/Bud Light torpedo Dylan Mulvavey taking top honors at some awards shindig that was supposed to be for women (the real kind).

We also had a biological male who used to coach Aussie Rules Football make Maxim Australia’s Hot 100 list. It’s tough to even know where to start with how that one makes no sense.

These things used to kind of matter. Not much, but more than they do now, which is not at all. By my estimation, the rapid decline started in 2006 when Time Magazine’s Person of the Year was “You,” as in all of us. I still cringe when I think of someone seeing a Time Magazine while checking out at the grocery store and going, “‘You?’ Wait… holy crap, they mean ‘Me!'”

We’re now just reaching the inevitable conclusion of what that dopey decision started.

None of these honors mean anything anymore because they can now be bestowed upon anyone based on nothing.

The folks that give them out have gotten what they wanted: attention.

They’ll realize that that well is running dry as they try harder and harder to make these sorts of decisions.

