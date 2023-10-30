Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Is The Official Underwear Of The NBA

Videos by OutKick

Good news, everyone: The NBA has an official underwear!

The league has teamed up with SKIMS for a multi-year partnership — making them the official panty partner of the NBA, WNBA and USA Basketball. The brand is owned by Kim Kardashian, who knows a few things about athletes in their underwear.

But Kim K is excited about the impact her skivvies are having on American culture.

“I am incredibly proud of SKIMS partnership with the NBA, as it is a reflection of SKIMS growing influence on culture,” Kardashian said. “Together, SKIMS and the NBA will connect people of all backgrounds through fashion, sport, and talent, and I look forward to seeing the partnership thrive.”

Relax, Kim. It’s not that serious.

But NBA Commissioner Adam Silver agreed.

“SKIMS has quickly become one of our most culturally-influential brands,” Silver said. “We look forward to bringing NBA fans and SKIMS users unique experiences, new offerings and premium products through our partnership.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with the poor publicist who had to sit down and write a full statement from goofy Adam Silver about Kim Kardashian’s underwear.

So let’s see what all the hype is about! What sort of positive cultural impact is SKIMS bringing to the table?

Kim Kardashian stuns for her new @SKIMS Ultimate Nipple Bra.



pic.twitter.com/YtEL4rPXKF — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 27, 2023

I am still not convinced that’s an actual ad for a nipple bra and not a Saturday Night Live skit.

Anyway, “As part of the partnership, SKIMS will also receive media exposure across a variety of league platforms, including through on-court virtual signage during NBA and WNBA national broadcasts as well as the leagues’ official social and digital platforms,” according to the NBA.

Kim Kardashian Joins Forces With The NBA

The hoops partnership comes just days after Kim announced a SKIMS line for men — featuring T-shirts, boxers, socks and tighty-whities sure to help you perform just like a pro athlete!

Just kidding. I’m pretty sure it’s basic cotton. But Kim K did recruit a few superstar athletes to strip almost naked for promotional purposes.

In the interest of our core OutKick demographic, I won’t share those photos. But if you’d like to see Nick Bosa in his underwear, Instagram has you covered.

And LOL at the fan who commented, “Not the sacks we need, buddy.”

The Internet has jokes. But Kim K and the NBA are laughing all the way to the bank.

OK, we might be laughing, too.

“Kardashians and being inside NBA players pants. Name a more iconic combo, what a world we live in.”



– @ShannonSharpe on SKIMS being the official underwear partner of the NBA



(via @SiriusXMNBA) pic.twitter.com/Lo6Epu6exR — NBAĆentel (@TheNBACentel) October 30, 2023

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS is an official partner of the NBA. This makes sense because the Kardashians have already covered half the league’s junk. — Adam Hunter (@AdamComedian) October 30, 2023

Hey what fabric are Skims made of? Cause if you think you can play a full game of NBA basketball in rayon drawls you finna be chafing — MonsterKing (@CerromeRussell) October 30, 2023

NBA players already divas. You give them skims they go moan every time they get fouled — El Padrino🌱 (@Acct4me_Cp) October 30, 2023

All the nba players in their skims https://t.co/jPXA5dgJsI pic.twitter.com/K2hUyY5pU9 — babbtothebone (@babbto_thebone) October 30, 2023

As funny as this whole thing is, it may just end up being a slam dunk for the NBA. Taylor Swift convinced millions of females to take an interest in NFL games. Maybe Kim can bring the girls over to basketball, too.

I mean actual girls — not the ones in her nipple bra.

While we’re on the topic, though, does that now come in Indiana Pacers colors?

Asking for a friend.

Follow Amber on X at @TheAmberHarding or email her at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.