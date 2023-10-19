The Maxim Hot 100 Is Still A Thing, And Australia’s Version Includes A Transgender Woman Who Used To Coach Aussie Rules Football

Videos by OutKick

There was a time when the Maxim Hot 100 list still meant something to people, but those days are long gone. If there was any hope that the list would carry some cache, the folks at Maxim Australia said “G’Day” (which is a greeting and a farewell, and we’re using it as the latter) to it by adding a transgender woman to the list.

A list that is typically comprised of the 100 hottest women in the world, or in this instance in Australia.

Coming in at No. 92 on the publications list was Dani Laidley, a transgender woman and former Australian Rules Football coach who transitioned in 2020.

Three years into being a woman and already on the list, huh? Maybe someone should demand an inquiry. That’s a real slap in the face to whoever came in at No. 101 in the rankings and has been a woman since Day 1.

Maxim was quickly called out for the absurdity of this decision, including by OutKick’s own Riley Gaines, host of the podcast Gaines For Girls.

#92 of top 100 hottest 'women' in the world according to Maxim magazine in Australia



How did we get to a point where companies/institutions/publications can do this with no fear of backlash? pic.twitter.com/GBhJAIzzLY — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) October 19, 2023

Gaines wasn’t alone as plenty of other social media users chimed in to call the list out.

It’s absolutely distasteful, gross and disrespectful to women. — Vortex InterActive (@zivanmendez) October 19, 2023

Please tell me this is a joke 😳 — MIKEYPOX 🙈🙉🙊🇺🇸 (@mmercer01) October 19, 2023

Maxim Wanted To Rock The Boat For Attention

Lists like the Maxim Hot 100 are ultimately worthless, and that’s why they have to throw something — or someone in there to get the people going.

When Rolling Stone puts out a list of the greatest albums of all time, they have to leave something off or throw on a too-cool-for-the-room pick way higher than it has any business being to make the list relevant. That way people go, “They put that ahead of ‘Darkside of the Moon?!’ What the hell?!”

That’s what Maxim did here. Otherwise, would any of us be aware that there even was a Maxim Australia Hot 100 list? Hell no.

What’s so weird is that outlets like this continue to use people like Dani Laidley on lists like this in Hail Mary for progressive clout. There’s no other explanation.

Unfortunately, this results in Laidley catching criticism, when in reality they’re being used by the magazine to catch a wave of attention.

Good or bad, it doesn’t matter. Attention is attention, no matter the cost or the means of getting it.

If This List Was Intended To Celebrate Women, Why Give A Spot To A Man?

Let’s give Maxim Australia the benefit of the doubt. Maybe Laidley really did fit the criteria they were looking for. Let’s take a gander at the intro for the list that Maxim Australia’s editor whipped up, shall we?”

“Welcome to the 2023 Ultra Tune MAXIM HOT 100 – our annual, eclectic and definitive list of Australian women who have impressed, made headlines or simply had a huge year. The past 12 months saw an abundance of fine and fierce femmes who have wowed us with their aptitude, intellect, humour, attributes and overall incredible talents,” Maxim Australia Editor-in-Chief Santi Pintado said in a statement announcing the list,” Maxim Australia Editor-in-Chief Santi Pintado wrote, per Newsweek.

That reads like a battle cry for women. Yet, if they meant that, why not give Laidley’s spot on the list to an actual woman? One who has been grinding away at the rigors of womanhood since they tumbled out of their mothers.

Not someone who’s been trying their hand at it since around the time Tiger King premiered.

I’ve never been to Australia, but I’m pretty sure there a lot of women over there. Millions even. Surely, there was one who could’ve made that list instead of a biological male.

Not making it onto a Maxim list about a decade since Maxim was relevant isn’t the end of the world. But getting left off the list in favor of a man would be one tough Vegemite sandwich to swallow for an Australian woman who just missed the cut and deserved the recognition.

