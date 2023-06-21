Kelley Levis, NFL Draft’s ‘Mystery Blonde,’ Hits Up Nashville In A Cowboy Hat

Videos by OutKick

Will Levis’ sister, Kelley Levis — the star of the NFL Draft — spent the first day of summer in a cowboy hat while exploring downtown Nashville.

What a way to kick off the longest day of the year!

Levis took to her Instagram story to update her growing list of followers on her whereabouts, which included a brief cameo of brother Will looking like he was having a great time.

And by that, I mean he looked miserable. The things brothers do for their sisters, huh?

Giddy-up!

Will Levis and sister Kelley Levis invade Nashville

Another week and more content from the NFL Draft’s biggest story.

Kelley Levis went viral during the first round of the draft because millions of fans couldn’t figure out who the “mystery blonde” was sitting next to Will as he plummeted into the second round.

OutKick, of course, was all over it, quickly identifying her as Kelley Levis — Will’s University of Wisconsin sister. Kelley has since graduated and appears to be enjoying her first summer as an NFL QB’s sibling.

Levis was drafted the next night by the Tennessee Titans, and figures to compete with Ryan Tannehill for the starting job at some point this season. As a Dolphins fan, I can tell you that shouldn’t be too hard.

Kelley, by the way, fired a couple shots post-draft for all the haters out there.

“Now let’s show ’em @will_levis #titanup,” Kelley announced the following Monday on Instagram.

Game on, losers. Will, Kelley and Will’s girlfriend, Gia Duddy, are in Nashville and ready to compete.

Buckle up.