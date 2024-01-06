Keith Olbermann Attacks Aaron Rodgers – The Pastor – In Unhinged Twitter Rant

Videos by OutKick

Senile Keith Olbermann, who once worked at ESPN when it was actually a respectable place to work, fired up the Twitter keyboard last night and went after Aaron Rodgers and Pat McAfee.

I’m sure he had the basement at the perfect temperature, the Wifi was good, the mask was snug and the Moderna booster was flowing through his system. It was the perfect setting for Crazy Keith, and he was ready to pounce on Rodgers and McAfee for the big weeks they’ve had.

For those who missed it, all the wokes are fake mad because Rodgers went on McAfee’s show and made a joke about insufferable Jimmy Kimmel being on the Epstein list. Jimmy got fake mad over it, and then all the usual suspects on that side followed suit.

It was pretty funny to watch, but then Keith Olbermann took it to a whole new level last night when he fired off this tweet aimed at McAfee and Aaron Rodgers over McAfee alleging his show was being sabotaged by ESPN …

… not that Aaron Rodgers, though.

I've had running, pitched battles with Norby off and on since 1992, @PatMcAfeeShow



But he's a pro with ethics. And you and that hallucinating has-been @aaronrodgers are amateur clowns



To paraphrase "The Sweet Smell of Success": your careers are dead, son. Get yourself buried. https://t.co/z4WBdmIarL — Keith Olbermann⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) January 5, 2024

Pastor Aaron Rodgers under attack by senile Keith Olbermann

What a morning this must be for Story Hill pastor Aaron Rodgers! Imagine the mentions he’s waking up to this morning out in Lawrence, Kansas. He must be so confused.

The best part is, I noticed this almost immediately last night when dummy Keith posted it, and he still hasn’t changed it. He’s just letting it ride. What’s done is done. Sorry, pastor Aaron. You’re on Keith’s naughty list now. Buckle up. Hope you’re vaccinated.

Keith has, however, been firing off plenty of tweets since this dumb post, so I know he’s still around.

For example, he compared Joe Biden to JFK:

Honest to effing god this was JFK/FDR level oratory.



My default position with this man is deep affection and respect and even I am stunned by the virtuosity and the hitting of every note https://t.co/EujSvvKzdZ — Keith Olbermann⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) January 5, 2024

He then said Donald Trump has dementia:

The dementia seems to have just reached his motor cortex https://t.co/rWS6Ic5GcR — Keith Olbermann⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) January 6, 2024

He then threw on some of the thickest blue glasses I’ve ever seen and promoted his podcast, which I’m sure does dozens of numbers each day:

BULLETIN COUNTDOWN PODCAST:



Whispered fury. Roaring rage. Self-deprecating humor. Biden hit all the notes while eviscerating Trump at Valley Forge



And the "God Sent Trump" video proves to be a parody of an old Super Bowl commercial



1-HOUR SPECIAL here: https://t.co/l2G3zXcPTa pic.twitter.com/ffYrCkBGI1 — Keith Olbermann⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) January 6, 2024

Hilarious. This guy is so freaking unhinged I almost respect him even more now. We all used to love Keith growing up because he was just normal, but now that he’s completely off his rocker he’s almost better.

Anyway, sad for pastor Aaron Rodgers out in Kansas. Chin up. Have a good sermon tomorrow!

PS: I’ve told you all for months that Pat McAfee was the best thing to happen to ESPN in decades, and now you’re seeing why. Burn it down, Pat!