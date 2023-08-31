Total Buffoon Keith Olbermann Gets Decimated By The Internet After Criticizing Riley Gaines

Videos by OutKick

Keith Olbermann has lost all conviction in being very, very wrong.

On Wednesday, the disgraced ESPN analyst and internet basket case decided to go after OutKick’s Riley Gaines on X / Twitter. Olbermann was back to doing what he does best: trying to bash anyone who’s not a Leftist, only to fail miserably.

ATLANTA, GA – MARCH 18: University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas and Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines react after finishing tied for 5th in the 200 Freestyle finals at the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships on March 18th, 2022. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Madman Keith Olbermann on June 16, 2011 in New York City. (Getty Images)

Deranged Keith Olbermann Gets Grilled Online

There’s a reason Olbermann earned his nasty crown in the OutKick Woke All-Star Challenge in 2022, via Joe Kinsey. Olbermann’s gone far off the deep end.

On Wednesday, Gaines (host of OutKick’s “Gaines for Girls“) put out a tweet holding a delusional senator accountable for advocating for trans athletes in women’s sports.

“Defining woman = ridiculous to state senator Megan Hunt. Remember that next election, Nebraskans,” Gaines said to the Nebraska official.

Defining woman = ridiculous to state senator Megan Hunt 🤡🤡🤡



Remember that next election, Nebraskans https://t.co/E6gfim16rv — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) August 31, 2023

Today Governor Pillen, famous women's rights supporter, signed this offensive and ridiculous proclamation establishing a "Women's Bill of Rights." He should try saying this stuff to my face then we would see who’s got what biological advantage pic.twitter.com/lbbj7yLBaH — Senator Megan Hunt (@NebraskaMegan) August 30, 2023

Olbermann didn’t like that…

First, Gaines knows a thing or two about women’s sports and the trans issue. After all, she competed against a man, Lia Thomas, in the 2022 NCAA Championships.

But Olbermann thought to himself, “nah, men should compete with women” and went after the Gaines for her response to the pro-trans senator.

“Can you just address the reality and move past it? You sucked at swimming. That’s why you lost,” Olbermann responded to Gaines, backing Lia Thomas’ inclusion in swimming and faulting Gaines for losing to a man.

Can you just address the reality and move past it? You sucked at swimming. That's why you lost. — Keith Olbermann⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) August 31, 2023

Olbermann Looks Dopey (Again)

Thanks to common sense, the sad, sad Olby was rightly lambasted for his attack on Riley Gaines.

People commenting on his post were baffled by the leap in logic.

“Oh look, another dude inappropriately challenging Riley’s ability to swim,” one user commented.

Another user asked Olbermann, “Why do you hate women’s sports? Do you believe women should not be able to compete in sports?”

“She tied a 6’4″ man! TF ARE YOU TALKING ABOUT??” one user exclaimed.

OutKick founder Clay Travis joined in on Olbermann’s online burial.

“This is profoundly dumb even for you, Keith,” Clay responded.

“Riley Gaines was one of the best women’s collegiate swimmers in the country. She was forced to swim against a man pretending to be a woman. Do you really think men’s and women’s sports shouldn’t be separated?”

Travis continued, “In order to make the NCAA championships, you have to be one of the best swimmers in the country. This is saying an NCAA tourney basketball team sucks for only making the Elite 8. Again, even with the low bar of intelligence you set on a daily basis here, this is far beneath it.”

This is profoundly dumb even for you, Keith. @Riley_Gaines_ was one of the best women’s collegiate swimmers in the country. She was forced to swim against a man pretending to be a woman. Do you really think men’s and women’s sports shouldn’t be separated? https://t.co/SDgTtnwk2f — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 31, 2023

Gaines responded as well.

“Apparently holding the SEC record and being one of the fastest Americans of all time in the 200 butterfly is amateur. I broke that record at that obnoxiously orange school you happen to like. Thanks clay!”

Riley Gaines Fights For Progress; Olbermann Stands For Lunacy

By now, Americans know of the increasing negative effects seen in women’s sports by the inclusion of trans athletes.

The clear-cut advantage by men in women’s athletics (an inane notion) chips away at the parity that upholds sports for females.

Paula Scanlan, a former teammate of Thomas, spoke on the traumatic encounters with the trans swimmer as a survivor of sexual abuse.

High school women’s volleyball player Payton McNabb suffered a facial fracture while competing against a trans athlete, with video of the injury grossly repurposed in the trans athlete’s highlight reel.

What Olbermann proposes against these women’s stories is pushing the notion of ‘inclusion’ as a human right, at the expense of women’s sports.

As reported on OutKick, over 100 female athletes joined Gaines in signing an open letter organized by the Independent Women’s Forum to keep women’s sports exclusively female.

It’s feeling over facts for ol’ Olbermann — he is not a serious person.

Meanwhile, Gaines continues to lead a movement keen on saving women’s sports.