High School Girl Injured By Trans Volleyball Player Still Suffering, Calls For Ban Of Biological Men In Women’s Sports

Payton McNabb, a high school volleyball player in North Carolina, was struck in the face by a volleyball spiked by a biological male claiming to be a girl last fall. The senior recently told lawmakers that she is still suffering physical and mental trauma from the situation involving the trans athlete.

Video of the trans volleyball player’s spike that injured McNabb was posted to YouTube as a ‘highlight.’

McNabb told state lawmakers at a state hearing on fairness in sports that she suffered both a concussion and neck injury that she’s still recovering from. She also explained that she has partial paralysis on the right side of her body and impaired vision.

“I am here for every biological female behind me. My little sister, my cousins, my teammates,” McNabb explained. “Allowing biological males to compete against biological females is dangerous. I may be the first to come before you, but I won’t be the last.”

Riley Gaines, who has been the captain of protecting women’s sports, stood alongside McNabb while she addressed lawmakers.

Watch the clip of Payton McNabb getting spiked in the face by a male competing with the women. Then watch her testimony she gave today for the first time publicly. I was honored to stand alongside her in NC to continue the fight to protect women's sports. pic.twitter.com/mvJmwprkaX — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 20, 2023

McNabb’s testimony about the trans volleyball player clearly had an effect as the following day the state legislature passed its Fairness in Women’s Sports Act that allows athletes only to compete against others with the same birth gender. It is expected that the Senate will pass the bill.

A total of 20 states have come to their senses this year to protect female athletes and women’s sports by banning biological men from competing under the guise of being transgender.

