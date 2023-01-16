Kayvon Thibodeaux Buries Vikings By Hitting Griddy on Logo

The rookie couldn’t contain himself.

Giants’ first-year edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux was electric after New York’s one-score win over Kirk Cousins’ Minnesota Vikings, 31-24.

To drive that loss deep into the heart of Minnesota and the U.S. Bank Stadium, Thibodeaux ran to the Vikings’ logo once the clock hit all zeroes, and Griddy’d all over it.

Kayvon really griddy’d on the Viking



The subtle dig at the Vikings — namely lead wideout Justin Jefferson, who made it his signature dance throughout his All-Pro season — was the final nail in the coffin for Minnesota’s 13-4 season, which the masses saw as a fluke.

Minnesota’s Miracle Season Comes To An End

Thibodeaux and the Giants also couldn’t help but let out a major exhale after going jab-for-jab against Kevin O’Connell’s team.

Big Blue was on pins and needles in the Vikings’ final offensive drive after getting a brutal roughing the passer call on Cousins and facing the fierce pass-catchers on Minnesota’s side who had been carving up the Giants’ secondary all game.

Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson recorded 10 catches for 129 yards. He was the recipient of Cousins’ final throw of the game: a check-down pass by Cousins at a time when the Vikings needed 6 yards to keep the game alive. It was a terrible way to end the game for the Vikings.

Justin Jefferson started the first half with six catches but was shut down in the second with just one reception.

Daniel Jones was ready for the spotlight on Sunday, accruing 379 total yards of offense and two touchdowns. Giants wideout Isaiah Hodgins, who’s spent the bulk of his career on the Bills’ practice squad, also came up big for Big Blue, registering eight catches for 105 yards.

The Giants and Thibodeaux dance their way to the NFC Divisional Game, where they will face the Philadelphia Eagles.

