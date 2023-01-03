Justin Jefferson Reacts To Being Shut Down By Jaire Alexander, Being Hit With The Griddy

While the Minnesota Vikings and Justin Jefferson beat up on the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the season, the Packers and Jaire Alexander returned the favor in Week 17.

Green Bay routed Minnesota 41-17 and an Alexander pass break up intended for Jefferson early in the game set the tone for what was to come. Alexander also hit Jefferson with his signature Griddy celebration, which the Vikings’ star did not appreciate.

Jaire Alexander hitting the Griddy after defending Justin Jefferson 😂 pic.twitter.com/2DxqF6qXMa — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 1, 2023

Jefferson noticed, and took exception, to Alexander doing the dance and told reporters after the game that the Green Bay corner should have been given a penalty.

“I thought it was taunting. That was first of all,” Jefferson said during the postgame press conference. “I thought it was a taunting call. But it is what it is. He does stuff like that to try to get in my head and stuff like that. It is what it is.”

Alexander’s early pass break up and celebration seemed to be a culmination of the build-up leading into the game.

Jefferson cooked Alexander and the Packers’ defense for 184 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1. Earlier in the week, Alexander called Jefferson’s huge game “a fluke.”

“Even from his comments leading into this game, it’s just talk. It’s just trying to give him that booster, that confidence, to go out there and guard me. It is what it is,” Jefferson continued. “We are probably going to see this team in the playoffs, so I guess we’ll see then.”

While it’s tough to call Jefferson’s Week 1 numbers a fluke, Alexander certainly kept the star wide receiver quiet this time around as Jefferson hauled in just one catch on five targets.