Packers’ Jaire Alexander Calls Justin Jefferson’s Monstrous Week 1 Game Against Green Bay ‘A Fluke’

Minnesota Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson absolutely cooked the Green Bay Packers in his team’s 23-7 Week 1 win, but Green Bay defensive back Jaire Alexander thinks it was “a fluke.”

Alexander and the Green Bay defense will get another shot at trying to slow down Jefferson, the league leader in receiving yards, this Sunday and it’s clear Alexander isn’t too worried about the challenge.

Speaking with the media on Thursday, Alexander admitted Jefferson was one of the league’s top receivers but explained the Vikings’ star isn’t some superhero out on the field.

“You’ve just got to be real: He don’t jump in no super suit and get dressed and jump outside, you hear me?” Alexander said Thursday. “I don’t either, sometimes. But he [is] human, is what I’m saying. We ain’t putting too much on nobody.

“He’s a really good receiver. But at the end of the day, I’m a really good corner. We’ve got really good corners, we’ve got really good linebackers, D-line, whatever it is. You don’t want to put too much focus on that one person because it’s like, the first game, that was a fluke.”

Justin Jefferson had a huge game against the Packers in Week 1, but Jaire Alexander thinks it was “a fluke.” (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Everything Alexander said here was fine, and not disrespectful at all, up until he called Jefferson’s Week 1 performance a fluke.

You can’t call any wide receiver in the league catching nine passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns “a fluke.” That’s just a dominating performance from a guy your secondary could not handle.

Jefferson’s 184 receiving yards in Week 1 is his third-highest single-game total this season with his 223-yard outing against the Detroit Lions in early December leading the charge.

All eyes will be on Jefferson this Sunday, as per usual, but now that he has some bulletin board material courtesy of Alexander he may actually put up superhero numbers.