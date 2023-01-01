Justin Jefferson Nearly Beheads Referee During All-Time-Low Performance In Embarrassing Loss To Packers

It was a terrible day to be Justin Jefferson.

There’s no easy way to put it: he got humiliated.

Packers Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander set himself up for disaster after calling the Vikings star wideout a scrub ahead of their Week 17 meeting.

However, the Packers defense put the clamps on Jefferson all game, limiting him to one catch for 15 yards (five targets).

Green Bay destroyed the Vikes, 41-17.

Justin Jefferson might follow Jaire Alexander out to the parking lot after this game pic.twitter.com/AkfaOxbNQY — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) January 1, 2023

In the first half, following a PBU on Jefferson, Alexander rubbed the goose-egg performance in his face by hitting the Gritty, which happens to be JJ’s signature dance.

It was mad disrespectful.

Jaire Alexander hitting the Griddy on Justin Jefferson is disrespect at it’s FINEST pic.twitter.com/nc4WNSYo7S — IKE Packers Podcast (@IKE_Packers) January 1, 2023

Jefferson’s not just disappointing the Vikings, who were down two scores halfway through the game (17-3), he also let fantasy football managers amid championship weekend. He recorded a total of 2.5 points (1 PT PPR) in the biggest game of the season.

Worst of all, Jefferson nearly had his day cut short before the break.

When Vikings QB threw his second interception of the game to Adrian Amos in the second, Jefferson frustratingly took off his helmet and almost slammed it into a nearby official. He grazed the ref and somehow did not get ejected from the game.

A frustrated Justin Jefferson almost got the ref good on this play 😬pic.twitter.com/sk9qMmCAJT — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 1, 2023

It’s clear Alexander’s smack-talking got in Jefferson’s head.

Justin Jefferson in the first half:

• 0 catches

• 0 yards

• 1 griddy-on

• 1 helmet slammed on the ref’s back

• 2 pairs of cleats pic.twitter.com/B4NybPgTPU — IKE Packers Podcast (@IKE_Packers) January 1, 2023

Packers DBs:

3 INTs, 120 yards, 1 TD



Justin Jefferson:

1 reception, 15 yards — Tyler Brooke (@TylerDBrooke) January 1, 2023

Maybe spend less time practicing TikTok dances and more time learning how to create separation, JJ.

