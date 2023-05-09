Kay Adams Shows Up At Lakers Game; LeBron James Daps Up ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’s’ Chris Pratt Ahead of Game 4

Videos by OutKick

The L-‘Kay’ Lakers are looking good.

Welcoming playoff-hungry fans and celebs for Game 4 against the Golden State Warriors, the Lakers braced for another marquee night at The Crypt in Downtown LA.

Before the game started, Lakers star LeBron James and guard Malik Beasley met with “Guardian of the Galaxy” star Chris Pratt.

It was all love between the two — which is a bit surprising considering how much Hollywood shuns the religious Pratt. But Pratt knows how to win (see: “Super Mario Bros.” making over a billion at the box office).

James looked thrilled to meet Star-Lord, notably coming off a weekend when “Guardians of the Galaxy 3” debuted at the box office with a whopping $118 million. The total fell slightly under projections, but the movie received overwhelming praise.

WATCH:

Space Jam star LeBron James meets Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt before Lakers-Warriors ⭐️pic.twitter.com/WhxSqgjdyB — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 9, 2023

Legendary Lakers fan Jack Nicholson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Kim Kardashian were also in attendance. Classic Hollywood actress Dyan Cannon and “Red Hot Chili Peppers” drummer Flea were spotted courtside.

Jack, you ok pic.twitter.com/6yKtJrTl5Q — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) May 9, 2023

But the night’s highlight went to none other than “Up & Adams'” Kay Adams.

The beloved NFL personality stole the spotlight in the second quarter as she appeared on the broadcast, yucking around with someone NOT named Shams Charania.

RELATED: KAY ADAMS GETS A SHOCKING AMOUNT OF CREEPY DMS A WEEK, MOSTLY ABOUT HER FEET

If your heart didn’t flutter at the sight of Kay, then you’re not O.K.

On Monday, Adams gave her fans a fantastic impression of flopping Suns owner Matt Ishbia.

Adams is always worth the price of admission.