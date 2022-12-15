Kay Adams Gets A Shocking Amount Of Creepy DMs A Week, Mostly About Her Feet

Apparently, Kay Adams has a great set of feet.

Who knew!

The longtime morning show host – first on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football and now on FanDuel TV’s Up & Adams – revealed earlier this week that not only does she gets hundreds of creepy DMs a week on Twitter, but a majority of them have to do with … her feet.

Her feet!

“It’s fine to be into feet,” Adams told Interview Magazine. “There’s people that you and I both know that are really into feet. I mean, if ‘Up & Adams’ doesn’t work out, I might become a foot model. People make bank.”

People wanna see Kay Adams’ feet!

Who knew the foot industry was so successful? Do people really love feet that much? Is Rex Ryan one of those creepy DMs?

A lot of questions for Kay on this one.

Look, I love Kay Adams. She was excellent on GMFB, brings in some serious A-list athletes on her new show, and seems like a pretty fun person to hang with (more on that in a bit).

But I’ve gotta level with ya … not once have I thought, ‘Man, I bet her feet look great.’ Sorry, Kay. I guess that’s on me.

Also, how about Kay saying everyone knows someone who’s into feet? I literally don’t know a single person who’s into feet. Not one.

By the way, a quick Google search and I found out that yes, people make BANK showing off their feet. In fact, there’s apparently an entire platform dedicated to feet pictures.

And it’s called … feetfinder!

Unfortunately, I accidentally found that out by looking it up on this very work computer, so I’m sure FOX will be thrilled with that.

Anyway, Kay talked about a variety of things outside of her feet, including her current drinking habits compared to her younger days in NYC.

“I usually have one drink during the week,” she said. “I don’t really go out during the week anymore. When I lived here in New York, I was reckless. I’d have a show early in the morning, but I would not hold back. I was living my life.”

PS: No SHOT Kay Adams just has one drink a week. She’s roughly my age with quadruple the money and no kids or husband. No chance.