Kareem Hunt Honors Nick Chubb In Browns Return

Nick Chubb is done for the season, but not forgotten by the Browns.

Ahead of Sunday’s game with the Titans, newly re-acquired running back Kareem Hunt honored his past/current teammate Nick Chubb. As Hunt made his way to the Browns locker room, he did so while wearing a Chubb t-shirt jersey.

Chubb was of course injured during Cleveland’s Monday night loss to Pittsburgh. The injury was feared to be career-threatening, though a report from Saturday suggests the injury isn’t as bad as initially believed.

Still, Chubb’s 2023-24 campaign is over and Hunt is being called upon to replace a player who was arguably the NFL’s best running back. That said, he should be up to the challenge. Prior to signing earlier this week for one year and $4 million, Hunt spent the previous four seasons in Cleveland as a 1-2 punch alongside Chubb.

In his four previous Browns seasons, Hunt rushed for more than 1,800 yards and 16 touchdowns. He added more than 970 yards by way of receiving to go along with another four scores. Last season appeared to be his final one with the Browns (he was a free agent until earlier this week), after he averaged a career low 3.8 yards per attempt.

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt honored Nick Chubb on Sunday afternoon. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images).

Hunt Wasn’t Alone In Tribute

Stefon Diggs, whose brother Trevon was injured in Cowboys practice this week, also paid tribute to an injured star this afternoon. Diggs did so on his eye black ahead of the Bills’ game with Washington.

Stefon Diggs will get the start for Buffalo and Hunt is expected to serve in a backup role for the Browns.

Cleveland listed Hunt among their actives ahead of this afternoon’s game and earlier this week head coach Kevin Stefanski suggested that a noticeably lighter Hunt will be ready to role. “I mean, he’s in good shape. Obviously hasn’t played a game in a little while, but he’s in good shape mentally, physically,” said Stefanski.

He may weigh less, but he’ll no doubt be carrying the weight of Chubb’s injury with him today and throughout the season.

