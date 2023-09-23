Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns Get Good News About Star Running Backs Brutal Injury

Videos by OutKick

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb left Monday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a gruesome knee injury.

Of course, it soon came out — although, we all knew this would be the case as soon as it happened — that Chubb’s 2023 NFL season was over.

However, Chubb and the Browns have received a much-needed bit of good news about the severity of his injury.

ESPN is reporting that after tests, it was determined that Chubb suffered a torn MCL in his left knee following the hit from Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. The good news is that the injury is not considered career-threatening.

However, the recovery timeframe for an injury like Chubb’s is about six to eight months. He’s got a lengthy road ahead of him, but at least there’s a return to the NFL seems likely.

That’s good news when you consider that Chubb’s injury looked so bad at the time that ESPN decided not to show the replay.

Of course, they showed it on the stadium screens in Pittsburg, and the crowd’s reaction told you everything you needed to know.

There were some serious expectations for the 27-year-old. out of Georgia. Especially since he was named to the Pro Bowl in each of the last four seasons. He also rushed for over a thousand yards every season of his career, except his rookie season in 2018. That year, he fell just short with 996 rushing yards.

Unfortunately, Nick Chubb’s 2023 campaign only lasted two games and change. However, hearing that he’s expected to make a full recovery is fantastic news.

