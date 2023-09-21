Minkah Fitzpatrick Responds To Criticisms Of His Tackle That Resulted in Nick Chubb Injury

Videos by OutKick

One of the realities of football is that people are going to get hurt. Unfortunately, we saw that on Monday night when Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb suffered a gruesome, season-ending injury after being tackled by Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

While obviously, the person who caught the worst end of that play was Nick Chubb, Fitzpatrick was also put in an unenviable position. He was on the receiving end of some criticism regarding the play, and now he’s giving his response.

NFL Network correspondent James Palmer shared Fitzpatrick’s response to people who think he should have made a different decision on the play.

“I would say, one: they’ve never tackled Nick Chubb before if they’re telling me to go high. Two: What I seen was it opened up, it’s goal line. I didn’t see anybody on him. I made the decision as soon as I seen the hole open up and him in the hole to go low, Fitzpatrick said. “You can tell me how to tackle him low but it’s a fast game. It’s a game (in which) you make decisions in milliseconds. Can’t really control what happens after you choose to make your decision. I already chose to go low, and what happened happened.

“There’s nothing I would really do differently.”

Fitzpatrick Sent His Best To Nick Chubb

Obviously, some people would say, “In hindsight, he should have…” given the outcome of the play. However, It’s hard to argue with Fitzpatrick’s explanation here.

Plus, it’s insane to criticize Fitzpatrick on that play because he didn’t do anything wrong.

The Steelers safety sent his best to Chubb as he continues his recovery.

Again, like I said earlier, it’s very unfortunate,” he said. “Nick Chubb is a great player. He makes the game a lot better when he’s playing. Just hope for a speedy recovery.”

Fitzpatrick is far from the first player to draw criticism for a play that resulted in injury. Earlier this year, Bengals receiver Tee Higgins was criticized when he was involved in the play just before Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field.

