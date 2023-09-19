Nick Chubb Suffers Nasty Knee Injury; Steelers Fans Break Out In Supporting Cheers For Chubb

Videos by OutKick

WARNING: Graphic injury footage included

Star Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb went down with a serious leg injury in the second quarter of Monday night’s primetime game.

Unable to walk, Chubb was carted back to the locker room.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 18: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns is carted off the field after sustaining a knee injury during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 18: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns is carted off the field after sustaining a knee injury during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Steelers running back Minkah Fitzpatrick dove directly into Chubb’s left knee on a rushing attempt. The knee caved in; Chubb appeared in real pain.

The team announced Chubb as OUT for the remainder of the game.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 18: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Nick Chubb is down with an apparent leg injury 😬pic.twitter.com/lmTxrJlT5P — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 19, 2023

Sports doctor Dr. David Chao posted on X that the injury appears to be a “left knee multi-ligament dislocation type injury.”

Crowds at Acrisure Stadium gasped at the replay of the injury.

Steelers fans were heard chanting for Nick Chubb as he was loaded on the cart.

WARNING: graphic#NickChubb with left knee multi-ligament dislocation type injury 🙏 pic.twitter.com/9NONMbvPkd — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) September 19, 2023