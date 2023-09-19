Nick Chubb Suffers Nasty Knee Injury; Steelers Fans Break Out In Supporting Cheers For Chubb

Videos by OutKick
WARNING: Graphic injury footage included
Star Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb went down with a serious leg injury in the second quarter of Monday night’s primetime game.
Unable to walk, Chubb was carted back to the locker room.
Steelers running back Minkah Fitzpatrick dove directly into Chubb’s left knee on a rushing attempt. The knee caved in; Chubb appeared in real pain.
The team announced Chubb as OUT for the remainder of the game.
Sports doctor Dr. David Chao posted on X that the injury appears to be a “left knee multi-ligament dislocation type injury.”
Crowds at Acrisure Stadium gasped at the replay of the injury.
Steelers fans were heard chanting for Nick Chubb as he was loaded on the cart.
