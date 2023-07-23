Videos by OutKick

As the 2023 NFL season gets underway, there is a lot of chatter around running backs. The conversation is specifically focused on their worth.

Running backs John Kelly #49, Nick Chubb #24 and Kareem Hunt #27 watch a drill during Cleveland Browns Training Camp on August 3, 2021 in Berea, Ohio.

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Saquon Barkley has been unable to secure a contract extension with the Giants and will likely hold out. Austin Ekeler couldn’t reach an agreement with the Chargers that properly compensates him for his workload. There are quite a few additional examples, like Josh Jacobs and Tony Pollard.

Several other high profile running backs, including Christian McCaffrey, Derrick Henry and Jonathan Taylor, expressed their frustration about the ongoing situation with the position after Barkley and Jacobs didn’t get deals. McCaffrey called the situation “criminal.”

Running backs simply aren’t getting paid what they used to, or what they should. Many NFL owners and critics see the position as volatile. A ball-carrier’s shelf life is typically shorter than other positions, if you will. And at the same time, there are a lot of college rushers with greater, equal or similar talent who are entering the NFL Draft each April and will cost a lot less.

Nick Chubb has his own way of looking at things.

To try and solve the problem, Ekeler organized a Zoom call with many of the league’s top backs.

Among the attendees was Nick Chubb, who was the last running back to get a big payday in 2021. He offered his perspective on the situation Sunday at Browns camp.

His thoughts on the subject took the owners’ views and flipped them on their head.

They say we get hit every play and we’re more injury prone and we’re all on the field doing the same thing. But only that applies to us. If we’re taking the most risk doing the most, then we should be valued more. — Nick Chubb

Chubb continued on to say that his presence on Ekeler’s Zoom call helped him to understand why teams undervalue the running back position. It’s something of a Catch 22.

The biggest thing is we’re the only position that … our production hurts us the most. If we go out there and run for 2,000 yards with so many carries then next year they’re gonna say, ‘You’re probably worn down.’ That’s the biggest thing I took from it. — Nick Chubb

Although the ongoing situation with running backs struggling to get paid does not effect Chubb in the present day, it will soon.

It’s easy for me to say it’s not a big deal, but, you know, next year it could be me. — Nick Chubb

The 27-year-old has one year left on his current deal. Chubb will be going through the same process as his peers ahead of next season. He wants to get ahead of the conversation so that he can be compensated properly.