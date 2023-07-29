Karate Kid, Ghostbusters, Spider-Man Movie Sequels Postponed Due To Ongoing Writer’s Strike

Videos by OutKick

It was only a matter of time before the writers and actors strike against Hollywood studios and streaming platforms affected the average viewer, and now it’s happening.

Sony Pictures has announced the first batch of films that have now had their theatrical release dates moved back – and they include some MASSIVE titles.

Writers and actor unions are striking against Hollywood studios and streaming platforms. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

WRITERS STRIKE AFFECTING FILMING AND MOVIE RELEASES

First up, the Ghostbusters Afterlife sequel that was supposed to come out this Christmas is being moved to next March. Honestly, I didn’t even know this was coming out and I’m extremely bummed because the the first one was AWESOME (Highly recommend seeing it if you haven’t – it’s so much better than the 2016 Ghostbusters one with the Saturday Night Live women).

The Karate Kid franchise was all set to reboot the film with a new version ahead of its 40-year anniversary. Not anymore. Next June’s release is heading to December 2024 at the earliest.

And for you Marvel and comic book fans out there,. you’re getting hit twice. Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s “Kraven” is being moved from October of this year all the way to Labor Day of 2024. While the hit follow-up sequel Spider Man: Across The Spider-verse Part 2, has now been taken off Sony’s release schedule entirely!

NO END IN SIGHT

The cause of the delays has to do with everything from not being able to have the adequate promotional press tours to – in some cases – needing the actual writers to finish up the scripts. None of that is currently happening as both unions have ordered work stoppages.

This is the first major announcement that shows how the strikes are affecting movie studios. Previous announcements had to do with television and streaming platforms. Shows like Jeopardy! and Stranger Things have announced pauses in their productions – with the latter not expected to be released until at least 2025 – which seems like a decade from now.

Unfortunately for the viewer, it doesn’t look there’s a solution coming to the conflict anytime soon. The writers and actors are pretty adamant that they want protections against the inevitable rise of artificial intelligence in regards to their name, image and likeness, as well as forcing streaming platforms to be more open with royalties regarding just how many people watch the programs.

As we enter the last month of summer (already?!) with kids going back to school and the temperature changing, anyone who hasn’t been paying attention is going to get quite the surprise when they realize that there is going to be NOTHING new to watch. When that happens, it will be interesting to see which side the average person backs…