Kara Swisher Podcast Equates Genocide in China to How Florida Treats Women During TikTok Defense

Videos by OutKick

The Montana Senate signed a bill last week to ban TikTok from civilian devices. The ban goes into effect Jan. 1, 2024.

Podcast host Kara Swisher and her producer Nayeema Raza have an issue with the law. They railed against it during the most recent episode of On With Kara Swisher.

The ladies are quite angry. Though didn’t have a defense for their position. It wasn’t like they provided evidence that the Chinese government does not spy on Americans or abuse children via the app. Which it absolutely does.

Rather, Swisher declared state Republicans as transphobic and thus shall not have authority over state safety.

“It’s a ridiculous virtue signaling of the right to do this because states have no business dealing with this. This is a national security issue. They have to prove it. The federal government — is working on this, but having a state do it just mucks up what they’re trying to do in a legal way,” said Swisher.

“You know, I was like, why don’t you get back to abusing trans people — like the six trans people who are in Montana.”

DANA POINT, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 25: Journalist Kara Swisher speaks onstage during The 2022 MAKERS Conference at Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach on October 25, 2022 in Dana Point, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for The MAKERS Conference)

The podcast hosts next defended China. Or, more specifically, downplayed its treatment of Muslim Uyghurs, which the U.S. Secretary of State declared genocide in 2021.

“Republicans are always the hardest on China,” Raza adds. “It’s always interesting when you see Marco Rubio just so concerned for Uyghur rights, but not concerned for the rights of women in his state.”

That’s right. Kara Swisher’s executive producer equated the CCP committing genocide against Uyghurs to how Florida treats women.

Perhaps Raza is a consumer of ESPN, a network that one year ago likened the genocide in China to red states requiring voter ID.

These people are the worst.

Nonetheless, one would think even Swisher would push back on comparing how Florida treats women to how China treats Muslims.

But, oh, no.

Instead, Swisher supported Raza’s comparison by doubling down on the vileness of today’s Republicans.

“Aren’t they full of ironies? I just feel like this is just not their business and they need to move on to the business of Montana. Which I don’t know. There’s lots of things I’m sure that people in Montana wanna focus on and it’s not gonna work and it’s gonna make everything a mess,” Swisher responds.

HAIKOU, HAINAN, CHINA – 2020/08/23: In this photo illustration a “TikTok” logo seen displayed on a smartphone with an American flag in the background. ByteDance, parent company of popular video-sharing app TikTok on Sunday confirmed it would be filing a lawsuit on Monday local time against the Trump administration over the executive order signed by President Donald Trump banning its service in the United States. (Photo Illustration by Sheldon Cooper/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The corporate media’s downplaying of the CCP is almost as grotesque as its defense of genital mutilation for kids. Did you catch MSNBC host Chris Hayes’ recent defense of the latter?

Keep him away from your kids.

Ultimately, TikTok is a rather peculiar hill to die on. Several OutKick articles have detailed the security and mental risk the app poses.

In sum:

— TikTok spied on U.S. journalists through accessed data.

— The app grants access to Beijing engineers, despite the company’s assertion otherwise.

— “Everything is seen in China,” a member of the TikTok Trust and Safety department said in a leaked document.

— Its industry-leading algorithm learns users’ interests, a young demographic in under two hours.

— The algorithm then capitalizes on users going through breakups and periods of depression by feeding them videos to keep them scrolling.

That is the power of TikTok.

Also, known by Kara Swisher as — like the genocide of Muslim Uyghurs — no big deal.