MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Loses It On Ron DeSantis Over Trans ‘Healthcare’ For Kids

MSNBC host Chris Hayes went on a performative tirade this week against Florida governor Ron DeSantis.

Hayes made the comments Thursday night in response to DeSantis signing a bill that bans transgender treatments for children.

Senate Bill 254 prohibits anyone under age 18 from undergoing sex-reassignment surgeries or taking prescription-based cross-sex hormones to treat gender dysphoria.

So Hayes took this opportunity to denounce DeSantis for his “authoritarian” leadership.

“Ron DeSantis’s dystopian, authoritarian vision is most apparent in the legislation he just signed yesterday,” Hayes said. “It bans all gender-affirming care for all minors in Florida, everyone 18 or younger.”

Ron DeSantis: "If you're coming after the rights of parents in Florida, I'm standing in your way."



Ron DeSantis: "If you're coming after the rights of parents in Florida, I'm standing in your way."

Chris Hayes: "That guy you saw there, with the tough guy swagger about freedom, is going to decide…what kind of care [your child] can get"

Hayes said Florida’s new law also allows the courts to take custody of children who are receiving or at risk of receiving treatments to transition.

He does not, however, mention this policy stands in stark contrast to laws in blue states. In Washington, for example, minors can seek sex-change surgeries and cross-sex hormones without parental consent.

But I guess he’s OK with that.

Chris Hayes says DeSantis is taking away parental rights.

“Telling parents how they can or cannot raise their own children is among the most authoritarian things that government can do,” Hayes spewed. “And now that is exactly what Ron DeSantis and the Republican Party in Florida, and generally the conservative movement that endorses this, are doing purely for ideological and punitive purposes.”

Trans rights activists rally in support of sex change for kids. (Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

And Hayes’ hissy fit didn’t end there.

“Think about what this means right now — as I’m speaking to you — there are parents and families in Florida who have decided as a family, as parents, along with their doctors, that this healthcare, gender-affirming care, is the best care for their kids,” he said.

Addressing DeSantis and conservatives, Hayes concluded, “You may not like it! But you know what? It’s none of your, excuse me, goddamn business!”

Hypocrisy is on full display.

And the hypocrite is not Ron DeSantis. Although Chris Hayes would have you believe otherwise.

“The right-wing movement that gave us this new law signed yesterday is the very same group of people that screamed about parental rights for years amidst the pandemic,” Hayes said. “And Ron DeSantis was the public face of that movement.”

With that statement, Hayes suggests that deciding whether your child wears a mask or receives an experimental vaccine is somehow on par with permitting life-altering, invasive surgical procedures.

Hayes has yet to express such outrage over the irreparable harm COVID rules did to the nation’s children. In the Left’s eyes, parents shouldn’t have school choice. COVID vaccines should be mandatory and parents should have no say in their kids’ educational curriculum.

But by golly, they should be able to green-light a mastectomy or castration for their 13-year-old.

Have we gone mad?

(Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

And let’s make something clear: “Gender-affirming care” is a euphemism. To make left-wing activists feel warm and fuzzy about doing something to kids that is actually reprehensible.

Mutilating children who don’t have sufficient capacity to comprehend future health consequences of “transition” or to rationally consent to surgical interventions is not healthcare.

Pumping perfectly healthy minors full of drugs and hormones is not healthcare.

Telling an adolescent child who simply doesn’t conform to gender norms that they should medically alter their entire body is not healthcare.

So why is it so important for people like Chris Hayes to mutilate, castrate and sterilize children? And to make them dependent on pharmaceutical treatment for the rest of their lives?

And they’re so passionate about it, in fact, they’re willing to go on national television to lecture the rest of us.

Yet — somehow — Ron DeSantis is the bad guy?