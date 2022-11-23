Kanye West Spent Yeezy Meetings Showing Naked Kim Kardashian Pictures And Watching Porn

Kanye West – or ‘Ye,’ I guess – apparently used to love showing naked pictures of ex-wife Kim Kardashian and porn videos to his Yeezy staff.

According to the Rolling Stones, West used to show his Yeezy staff explicit videos and pictures of then-wife Kardashian, while also pulling up random porn videos out of nowhere to share with the group.

The publication spoke to dozens of staff members, who all described several occasions when West would receive explicit texts from Kardashian and then immediately show them to staffers.

“It was very revealing and personal. I didn’t really react,” one members said of the pictures.

Kanye West didn’t keep many secrets from his staff about Kim Kardashian. (Photo by Toni Anne Barson/WireImage)

Kanye West shows naked pictures to Yeezy staff

First of all … “I didn’t really react” is a lie.

I don’t care how awkward it is, when you’re showed naked pictures you’re gonna react in some way, shape or form. Don’t sit there and tell me you stay stone-faced through Kanye West pulling up Kim Kardashian nudes, because that’s not true.

Anyway, Kanye also spent various meetings screening sex videos of his wife, and would also whip out his phone and say, “my wife just sent me this,” before passing it around for a little show-and-tell.

What a weirdo.

And hey, there’s more!

During one meeting at West’s Hollywood Hills home, one Yeezy insider also said West pulled up a random video of porn star Francesca Le having sex with another woman and asked for the room’s thoughts on the content.

“He’s like, ‘What do you think of it?’ Not laughing at all,” the creative told Rolling Stone.

As if that wasn’t enough, West would also allegedly show amateur porn videos of himself having sex with other women.

My guess is the HR person at Yeezy HQ had some long days.