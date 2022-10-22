Kanye West Calls Kim Kardashian A Good ‘Christian Woman’ Despite Her ‘Adult Channel’ Content

It’s been an interesting few weeks for Kanye West. Even more interesting than it normally is for the rapper/business man.

It started when he showed up to a Paris fashion show with a White Lives Matter t-shirt on. Since then, Kanye’s been wrapped up in nonstop controversies from playing porn during a business meeting to being kicked off Twitter.

As a result of the controversies of late the fashion brand Balenciaga announced, through their parent company Kering, that they had cut ties with Kanye. The statement read, “Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist.”

Another aspect of the controversies had been media outlets desire to interview him. One of those to interview him recently was Piers Morgan for his show Piers Morgan Uncensored.

Image Credit: Kanye West/Piers Morgan Uncensored

During that interview, which was shared on Friday and covered a lot of topics, Kanye addressed and eventually apologized for the comments that got him kicked off of social media.

He was also asked about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and his relationship with her. The two were married from 2014 to 2022 and have four children together.

Kanye answered by going on a rant about her having “Zionist media handlers” before proclaiming that God is alive and that, “Kim is a Christian woman and she’s not here just to have content up on adult channels.”

He then expressed his displeasure with Kim’s Interview Magazine cover for their “American Dream Issue” where she is standing in front of the American flag wearing a jockstrap with her jeans pulled down and her butt exposed.

Kanye Knows A Good Thirst Trap When He Sees One

The interview then got into Kanye and Kim’s divorce and somehow got even more bizarre. He called their split a divorce on paper, saying, “I may be divorced on paper but I’m not divorced of the idea of being the protector.”

Morgan dug a little deeper while discussing Kim and asked if he still loved his ex. Kanye admitted that he did and he always will, “Absolutely, and I will love her for life, and oddly enough, I will protect her.”

When asked if he would like to get back with her, Kanye answered after a long pause, “Those thirst traps still be fire.” Indeed, they still be. Of all the things Kanye said in the interview that was by far the easiest to follow.

As far as Kim being a “Christian woman” not here for the “adult channels” content. Who am I to argue with Kanye about that? I’m not even sure what he’s saying half of the time.

I’ll take his word for it and also scroll through her wholesome fire thirst traps like her more than 332 million followers do.