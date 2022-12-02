Kanye West Calls Out Phoenix Suns’ Chris Paul For Allegedly Hooking Up With Kim Kardashian

Kanye West, as known as Ye, went on a tweeting frenzy Thursday night and dropped a bombshell tweet calling out ex-wife Kim Kardashian for allegedly having hooked up with NBA star Chris Paul.

West posted a photo of CP3, with the caption: “Let’s break one last window before we get outa [sic] here, I caught this guy with Kim. Good night.”

Let’s break one last window before we get outa here I caught this guy with Kim Good night pic.twitter.com/1rqdJ5szrj — ye (@kanyewest) December 2, 2022

The CP3 tweet was one of many ramblings Ye posted on Twitter late Thursday, including tweets backing his comments on Nazis as well as supporting Balenciaga for their recent controversies regarding a BDSM-themed campaign that involved children. Two of his tweets were removed for violating Twitter’s community guidelines.

A total plunge into lunacy for Kanye.

While Kim and the Kardashian / Jenner sisters are certainly familiar with NBA-level talent, looping in Paul — a family man and typical sage vet in basketball — to the affair news was a bit of a shocker.

Paul has been married to college sweetheart Jada Crawley since 2011. The couple share a thirteen-year-old son, Chris Jr., and a nine-year-old daughter, Camryn. Kim and Kanye first started dating in 2011. She was pictured with Paul at a Jeep Brand and USA Basketball event hosted in Los Angeles on April 22, 2012.

With Ye being the unreliable narrator that he is, there’s no telling if there’s truth to his tweet.

Then again, for a guy that made Alex Jones’ jaw drop with Nazi-sympathizing comments, what’s he got to lose?

(Photo by Chris Weeks/WireImage)

Twitter had a ball with the affair allegations.

Reactions to Ye’s tweet mostly centered on CP3, with some crowning him a top-5 all-time point guard for his accomplishments off the court.

Chris Paul looking at Kanye after saying he and Kim cheated: pic.twitter.com/U1L694wGEG — Danny Armstrong (@DArmstrong44) December 2, 2022

Chris Paul checking the timeline pic.twitter.com/1XuPdFLsIN — I Think You Should League Pass (@nbaleave) December 2, 2022

Jada waking up Chris Paul right now pic.twitter.com/fjbC3wXiaD — Squilliam (@ChillyDawg423) December 2, 2022

Chris Paul after losing to the mavs in game seven knowing that he still gets to smash Kim Kardasian afterwards: pic.twitter.com/nqmowOXPTf — Christopher ❤️❤️ (@Doit5priv) December 2, 2022

Chris Paul enjoying a nice meal with his family and sees why his phone is blowing up pic.twitter.com/9r1AB52O40 — Chancellor Johnson (@ChancellorTV) December 2, 2022

Chris Paul's wife looking at him after seeing why he's trending on Twitter pic.twitter.com/EOsoVh5FnS — Smoknbusters (@smoknbusters) December 2, 2022