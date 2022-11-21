OMG, Kendall Jenner Splits From Devin Booker…They Have Busy Schedules!

Which NBA player will Kendall Jenner date next?

That’s the big question on the social media streets after news broke that the supermodel and socialite has split up with busy 26-year-old NBA player Devin Booker.

PEOPLE dialed up its Kardashian-Jenner source hotline and learned that Jenner, 27, and Booker decided to go their separate ways because they’re just too damn busy right now with their work careers.

Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner attend the men’s final on day 14 of the US Open 2022, 4th Grand Slam of the season, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 11, 2022 in Queens, New York City. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/GC Images)

“Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they’ve decided to make that a priority,” a source told the outlet.

This is a classic situation where they’ll probably hook up on the side here and there when it’s convenient, but they’re not sharing a mailing address. That ship has sailed.

What started as a Covid relationship where they quarantined together turned into a long-term relationship that ultimately couldn’t last. Kendall’s off modeling around the world. Devin Booker is draining threes around the NBA.

There are too many fish in the sea for these two to be settling down.

Now it’s just a matter of which NBA player becomes the rebound for Kendall. Boys, it’s time to slide into those DMs. Get after it.

Be like Marcus Jordan.