Kim Kardashian’s PR Team Releases Ridiculous Balenciaga Child Bondage Ad Campaign Response

Kim Kardashian isn’t the porn actress dummy you think she is.

The 42-year-old actress waited until the end of the Thanksgiving break before she released a strategically worded social media response to the Balenciaga ad campaign that featured kids holding teddy bears in S&M gear and taking part in other forms of child exploitation.

Sunday night, it was time for her team to release its statements. Folks, this is what millions of dollars can buy in the public relations world.

“I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened,” Kim (and her PR team) wrote on Twitter.



Balenciaga says it is sorry for featuring photos of children holding teddy bears in S&M gear on its website. / Balenciaga

Ah yes, Kim wants to do her own investigation. So let’s hear her conclusions.

“As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period,” Kim (and her team) continued.

Ok, so what did you determine after talking to Balenciaga, a clothing brand she’s served as the face of going back to February?

Let’s get to the good stuff, Kim. Tell us which person inside the company is responsible. Someone has to be named here.

Right?

“I appreciate Balenciaga’s removal of the campaigns and apology. In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again,” Kim (and her team) added on Twitter.

Kim, quit beating around the bush. Has anyone been fired? Which person did you order to lose their job?

From the Balenciaga Spring 2023 collection. / Balenciaga

“As for my future with Balenciaga, I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with — & the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children,” she concluded.

A huge nothing burger.

Kim, do you think we’re this stupid? Name a name, girlfriend.

Folks, this is how PR teams work. They allow the pissed-off Internet to move onto something else — in this case, the Chinese getting fired up about Covid lockdowns as a great deflection. Notice the keywords Kim’s team uses.

“Disgusted.”

“Outraged.”

“They understand the seriousness of the issue.”

“Willingness to accept accountability.”

All of this is amusing because three days ago Balenciaga filed a $25 million lawsuit against some production company that created the campaign. A rep for the production company says it had no creative control and wasn’t on set when final shoot arrangments were created.

The photographer, Gabriele Galimberti, says he wasn’t in control either.

These scumbags straight up think you’re complete morons and will believe that some production company went rogue to include child BDSM images on the Balenciaga website and not a single person inside the company knew it was happening.

Good try, Kim (and your PR team).

