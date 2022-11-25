Balenciaga: We’re Sorry For Running Ads Featuring Kids & Teddy Bears In Bondage Gear

Hey scumbags at Balenciaga, next time you think we could just leave the kids out of ad campaigns featuring the toddlers holding teddy bears in S&M gear? You know, maybe let the kids live a normal life where they play in the dirt and dream about becoming nurses and firefighters.

And to the scumbag parents who allowed Balenciaga’s marketing agency to use their kids in such campaigns, you’re complete dirtbags like the dirtbags who take their kids to Texas drag queen brunches where a drag queen sang along to a rapper belting out “pu–y” 83 times.

Spanish uxury clothing brand Balenciaga, which has now wiped its Instagram page clean, is now saying sorry after mothers, fathers, grandparents and all others with a brain saw what the brand was pushing with its 2023 spring collection.

“We apologize for displaying unsettling documents in our campaign. We take this matter very seriously and are taking legal action against the parties responsible for creating the set and including unapproved items for our Spring 23 campaign photoshoot,” the company announced on Instagram Story.

Balenciaga’s spring 2023 ad campaign featured kids holding teddy bears in bondage gear which triggered a massive backlash against the clothing company. / Twitter

Wait, what?

As if it wasn’t a total scumbag move to use the kids and this form of marketing in the first place, now Balenciaga wants us to believe that someone went rogue with this campaign and they were fooled into running it on their Instagram page?

The photographer of the images, Gabriele Galimberti issued a statement this week saying he was “was not entitled in whatsoever manner to neither [choose] the products, nor the models, nor the combination of the same,” for the shoot.

Yet Gabriele went ahead with the shoot. Hey, it’s money, right?

The photographer could’ve always just said, you know what, this isn’t my thing. I’m out. Balenciaga wasn’t holding a gun to the guy’s head. Now that people are pissed off, Gabriele sure doesn’t want to be associated with decisions made by everyone involved.

The adults associated with this shoot and this campaign suddenly don’t want to stand behind it. Seems interesting, right? They’re all running from the pressure. Balenciaga is saying someone else is the scumbag, even though someone inside that company approved the images.

The photographer says he was just following orders because he’s a good soldier.

What a classic situation for total scumbags.

And it’s not just this incident that have people furious with Balenciaga. In a joint venture with Adidas, Balenciaga photographer Chris Maggio took a photo featuring a bag sitting on top of a pile of papers. On that stack of papers appears a page from the 2008 Supreme Court ruling of the United States v. Williams where the court upheld part of a child pornography law “that criminalized advertising, promoting, presenting or distributing child pornography even if the underlying material does not constitute child pornography.”

The Balenciaga Adidas photoshoot includes a document related to a 2008 Supreme Court case on child pornography law. / Twitter

So what’s going on here? Is Balenciaga some sort of cult kiddie porn operation run by psychotic weirdos? Perhaps someone at the company would like to actually step forward and address what’s going on.

Maybe some suit would like to step up and tell us who approved the photos to be placed on the Balenciaga website. Until then, it’s safe to say the clothing company really doesn’t have that big of an issue with the shoots and is just going to see if this will all go away.

Even Demna, a fashion designer who “is currently the creative director” for Balenciaga, turned off his Instagram comments while issuing this statement: “WE STRONGLY CONDEMN ABUSE OF CHILDREN IN ANY FORM. WE STAND FOR CHILDREN SAFETY AND WELL-BEING.”

Ok, so we’ll ask once again, who ordered the bondage teddy bears and the symbolism in the photos?

Care to comment?