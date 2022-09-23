Kansas Officially Sells Out Game Against Duke

David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium will be absolutely rocking Saturday against Duke.

The Jayhawks are 3-0 for the first time since 2009, and an undefeated Blue Devils squad will take the field Saturday in Lawrence.

Tickets had already been selling well, and now, the game is sold out.

Hello this is Kansas Football and we‘d like to make an announcement…



🚨 DAVID BOOTH KANSAS MEMORIAL STADIUM IS OFFICIALLY SOLD OUT ON SATURDAY 🚨 pic.twitter.com/0vpwm5Hez0 — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) September 22, 2022

The last time the Jayhawks had a sold out stadium was in 2019 against Kansas State. Now, after more than three years without David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Kansas will play in front of a voracious home crowd.

Kansas plays Duke Saturday. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

It’s pretty much impossible to ignore the Jayhawks at this point. It might be early in the season, but Kansas is quickly becoming the best story in the sport.

For more than a decade, the Jayhawks have been a complete and total joke. Nobody respects or fears them.

The Jayhawks are 3-0 for the first time since 2009. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

Lance Leipold has changed that in year two of his tenure in Lawrence. The squad isn’t just 3-0. The team actually looks good.

The Jayhawks have an electric offense and whooped up on Houston on the road.

Will the Jayhawks improve to 4-0? (Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images)

Now, Lance Leipold’s team will have the program’s best season since 2009 with a win over Duke. People are amped up, and it’s going to be pure adrenaline in the stadium Saturday. As an unbiased fan, Kansas football is simply an awesome story.