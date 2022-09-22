Kansas Football Tickets Are Selling Like Hot Cakes

The energy surrounding the Kansas Jayhawks is off the charts.

The 3-0 Jayhawks will take the field Saturday in Lawrence against a 3-0 Duke squad, and for the first time since 2009, it feels like Kansas knows how to play football.

Fans are also responding to the team’s awesome 3-0 start. So far, at least 40,000 tickets have been sold for the matchup between the Jayhawks and Blue Devils, according to Fox4KC.com.

Kansas plays Duke Saturday. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium has a maximum capacity of 47,000. That means 85% of tickets are already gone. Seeing lots of fans in the stands at a Kansas game is about as rare as a unicorn sighting, but the place will be rocking Saturday.

Kansas is preparing for fans to flood Lawrence.

In fact, so many fans are expected that the school actually had to release an announcement about the protocols for the game due to the crowd size.

“With a large crowd expected to support the 3-0 Kansas Jayhawks Saturday against the 3-0 Duke Blue Devils, Kansas Athletics is taking additional steps to ensure that fans can enjoy a fun and positive gameday experience. In preparation for the game, all available gates and metal detectors at Memorial Stadium will be open beginning 90 minutes prior to kickoff to help ensure smooth entry into the game for fans with every ticket scanner also in use,” the school announced late Wednesday.

Will the Jayhawks beat Duke? (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

As I’ve said before, Kansas is quickly becoming one of the best stories in all of college football, and Lance Leipold has the team buzzing.

The Jayhawks are 3-0 for the first time since 2009, and fans are ready to crank things up against Duke. College sports are simply better when people care more.

Fans of the program haven’t had a reason to cheer for more than a decade.

Lots of fans will be at the Kansas/Duke game. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

Now, the team is one win away from their best season in 13 years. Clearly, fans want to be at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium to watch a heavily favored Kansas squad battle Duke. All bets are off if Kansas gets hot and goes 4-0. As a college football fan, I hope it happens.