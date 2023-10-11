Kansas Basketball, Bill Self Avoid Serious Penalties Over Corruption, Recruitment Violations

Videos by OutKick

The University of Kansas has been put on a three-year probation after the results of a years-long investigation by the NCAA’s Independent Accountability Review Process (IARP) over five Level 1 (the most serious) allegations against the program and head coach Bill Self.

In 2017, KU and Self were part of a federal investigation along with multiple other schools regarding corruption charges as well as recruitment violations. Despite saying the charges were unwarranted throughout the years, Kansas did issue a four-game suspension to Self last year. That will now be the harshest penalty the school will face as the IARP downgraded all violations from Level 1 to Level 2 and in Self’s case from Level 1 to Level 3, meaning there will be no suspension or fines given.

Kansas University Bill Self will not receive any punishment after an NCAA investigation over recruiting violations. (Photo by Chris Covatta/Getty Images)

You can be sure that Kansas and Self are breathing a big sigh of relief especially after they are expected to debut as the No. 1 ranked team this season. No postseason eligibility would have been crushing.

The IARP’s Kansas ruling puts an official end to the federal investigation. Louisville, Arizona and LSU all dismissed their head coaches as a result of findings while Oklahoma State – who was charged with lesser violations somehow received a postseason ban in 2021. Kansas has not fined or fired anyone from the men’s basketball program.

The Jayhawks open their season on Nov. 6 against North Carolina Central.