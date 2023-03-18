Kansas Basketball Coach Bill Self Will Miss Another Game

Videos by OutKick

Head coach Bill Self will not be on the sidelines for the Kansas Jayhawks second-round game against Arkansas.

Self is recovering from a recent heart procedure, which kept him out of the first-round game against Howard as well.

He complained about chest tightness and balance issues, then underwent a heart catheterization procedure last week.

Self had two stents placed to treat blocked arteries, before being released earlier this week from the UK Health System.

Despite the procedure and medical issues, Self’s continued to attend practices after Kansas arrived in Des Moines.

He’ll be replaced again by assistant coach Norm Roberts, who’s taken over for Self starting with the Big 12 tournament.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – MARCH 09: A woman holds a sign wishing head coach Bill Self of the Kansas Jayhawks better after Self is hospitalized missing the Big 12 Tournament game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at T-Mobile Center on March 09, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Kansas To Struggle Without Self?

The Jayhawks are just 3.5 point favorites entering the game against Arkansas.

Self’s health is far more important than the game. But with a relatively tight matchup expected, it’ll be something to watch if Kansas seems disjointed or is unable to make adjustments.

Arkansas is a very strong #8 seed, coming in at #19 overall in the KenPom rankings. Kansas, meanwhile, is #9 despite being handed a #1 seed in the tournament.

It’s been suggested that Self may be able to return if the Jayhawks advance further in tournament. But given that the Razorbacks are no pushover, his return could be too late.