Kamala Harris Gives All-Time Word Salad Answer When Asked To Define Culture

Vice President Kamala Harris struggled in unreal fashion to define the word “culture.”

President Joe Biden’s VP attended the 2023 Essence Festival of Culture at the Caesars Superdome last week, and was asked one simple question:

Define what “culture” means.

From there, it was off to the races.

Kamala Harris butchers attempt to explain culture.

“Culture is — it is a reflection of our moment and our time. Right? And present culture is the way we express how we’re feeling about the moment and we should always find times to express how we feel about the moment. That is a reflection of joy. Because, you know…it comes in the morning. We have to find ways to also express the way we feel about the moment in terms of just having language and a connection to how people are experiencing life. And I think about it in that way, too,” Harris told people in attendance as she struggled to put her thoughts together.

You can watch the truly stunning clip below.

VP HARRIS: "Culture is a reflection of our moment and our time, right? And present culture is the way we express how we're feeling about the moment and we should always find times to express how we feel about the moment that is a reflection of joy ‘cause you know — it comes in… pic.twitter.com/3879vmL5f8 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 6, 2023

What was she talking about?

What did we all just watch? That was an unreal clip. How can someone possibly butcher a simple question so badly?

It’s like watching a kid in a college lecture get asked a question and then attempt to add in a bunch of extra words to sound smart.

Here’s how the exchange should have gone:

Q: What’s culture? A: It’s what defines us and binds us together. It’s food, art, politics, family and social norms.

Boom. The White House needs to give me a call because that’s a million times better than the world salad Kamala Harris offered up on a platter to everyone listening.

It’s literally this scene out of “Billy Madison” played out in real life.

The saddest thing is these gaffes and bizarre moments have become the new norm. Biden recently claimed Russia is losing a war in Iraq (the Russians aren’t fighting a war in Iraq), walked off the set of an MSNBC show during an interview, tripped at the Air Force Academy, Harris claimed children are suffering from a mental health climate crisis, gave an unbelievably cringe speech after Howard was crushed by Kansas and once introduced herself by declaring she’s a woman.

Embarrassing moments for the current administration are truly become the norm and not incredibly rare one-offs.

As a former Air Force colonel turned college professor told me, “Just keep it simple.” That could save a lot of people a lot of embarrassing moments.