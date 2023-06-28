Joe Biden Says Russia Is Losing In Iraq…..A Country It’s Not At War With

Videos by OutKick

President Joe Biden made an embarrassing mistake Wednesday when talking about Russia and dictator Vladimir Putin.

Russia was briefly consumed by chaos late last week when Wagner Group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin appeared to be staging a coup.

However, it didn’t even make it through Saturday before the situation was resolved. Serious questions now linger about what happened following a deal being brokered between Putin and Prigozhin to avoid bloodshed.

What actually happened? How will it impact the war in Ukraine? Will Putin be impacted? Is he still in complete control?

Joe Biden incorrectly claims Russia is at war in Iraq.

Well, Biden zoned out when talking about the subject and incorrectly claimed Russia is at war in Iraq – a country Russia has no military interests in.

“It’s hard to tell, but he’s clearly losing the war in Iraq. He’s losing the war at home, and he’s become a bit of a pariah around the world,” Biden said when talking about the latest events in Russia and what impact they might have on Putin.

Biden: "[Putin] is clearly losing the war in Iraq" pic.twitter.com/dKt6yWWGFx — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 28, 2023

Of course, there’s just one major problem. Putin and Russia haven’t invaded Iraq and there’s no war underway between the nations.

Putin is at war with Ukraine. You’d think Biden wouldn’t make this mistake seeing as how it’s the most newsworthy topic in the world.

The war in Ukraine has dominated headlines since the invasion started in February 2022. The United States of America has also sent billions of dollars worth of aid and equipment to the Ukrainians to help repel the Russians.

You know who went to Iraq? The United States of America and our allies. Russia definitely wasn’t there, and we haven’t even been in a hot war in Iraq for years.

Joe Biden claims Russia is losing a war against Iraq. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Biden has a history of gaffes.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time President Joe Biden has embarrassed himself in front of cameras. All politicians make mistakes.

He just seems to make them at an alarming rate. He averaged roughly half a gaffe per workday in January 2023, according to Fox News. That’s not great for the person who oversees America’s nuclear arsenal.

Biden also struggles mightily when it comes to stairs and walking. He infamously tripped and fell while giving a speech at the Air Force Academy.

Joe Biden just took a big fall on the stage at the Air Force Academy graduation. This is elder abuse. He isn’t well. pic.twitter.com/jpT2EjgyNH — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 1, 2023

Now, he mistakenly stated what country Russia is at war with. The gaffes just keep piling up.