Kamala Harris Introduces Herself at White House Event With Pronouns, Says ‘I Am a Woman’

Kamala Harris is not America’s most popular politician.

Her gaffes and bizarre, often inappropriate laughter has not garnered her significant support outside of progressive Twitter users.

Kamala’s latest attempt at virtue signaling was equally poorly received.

At a roundtable event with disability advocates for the 32nd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, Harris began the proceedings by declaring her pronouns and identifying that she is a woman:

“I am Kamala Harris. My pronouns are “she” and “her.” I am a woman sitting at the table wearing a blue suit.”

While describing her clothing was done for the benefit of the vision impaired, the Vice President of the United States using pronouns to introduce herself is bewildering, to say the least.

It’s also telling that Harris felt the need to say that she is a woman, when her and her party endlessly struggle to define what a woman actually is.

Famously, new Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson would not define woman at her confirmation hearings, saying she wasn’t a “biologist.”

Harris is confident enough in the definition to call herself as a woman, but would have no idea how to describe what that actually means.

Not to mention that in an event meant for increased accessibility for the disabled, the Vice President and everyone seated at the table wore masks, which muffles speech and makes it impossible for anyone who is hearing impaired to read lips:

US Vice President Kamala Harris, center, speaks while meeting with disability rights leaders in the Vice President’s Ceremonial Office in Washington, D.C., US, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. This evening Harris will deliver remarks to celebrate the 32nd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Photographer: Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the unequivocal evidence that masks do not work, why exclude one subset of the disabled population by wearing something that has no benefit?

This entire incident highlights the absurdity of progressive desires to appease every possible “offense.”

Harris and the administration must signal their commitment to “science” by wearing masks, which of course hurts those who can’t hear. Make one group happy while potentially upsetting another.

At the very least, we now know that Kamala considers herself a “woman.” The biggest question remaining is what actually is a woman?