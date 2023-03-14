Kamala Harris Believes There’s a ‘Mental Health’ Crisis Because Of Climate Change, But Whose Fault Is That?

Videos by OutKick

Kamala Harris recently claimed that children are suffering from a mental health crisis because of climate change.

She’s not alone in making these hyperbolic, catastrophic assertions.

President Joe Biden joined in the chorus of absurd overreach, saying recently that climate change is the “wrath” of Mother Nature.

He also contributed to the predictions of doom, saying that a “Whole generation is damned.”

Biden also claimed that no one can “deny” the potential future impact.

Activist Greta Thunberg has also been a major part of the unhelpful debate, despite her previous history of unimaginable mistakes.

And therein lies the real problem with Harris claiming there’s a mental health crisis.

If that’s true, then she has no one but her own party to blame.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – MARCH 08: US Vice President Kamala Harris attends the 2023 Aspen Ideas Climate Event – Vice President Kamala Harris in conversation with Gloria Estefan at New World Center on March 08, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mireya Acierto/Getty Images)

Climate Change Alarmism Causing Problems

It often seems as if virtually every day, there’s another prediction of imminent doom from the climate change industrial complex.



Many prominent individuals have essentially made predicting climate related catastrophes into a full time job.

Al Gore, for example, has made $300 million since turning himself into an activist.

He’s warned of “boiling oceans” and “rain bombs,” and racked up huge financial windfalls in the process.

While making money from alarmist predictions is nothing new, the sincerity with which people like Gore are treated in the media has caused immense damage.

Instead of maintaining a healthy skepticism or maintaining a record of false predictions, the media unequivocally buys into the climate narrative.

Gore, just as one example, has made demonstrably incorrect statements.

At one point, he claimed that the north polar ice cap would be entirely gone by 2016.

That didn’t happen.

He’s claimed that there will be a billion climate refugees within a century, and made unsubstantiated statements that greenhouse gases are causing atmospheric rivers.

Atmospheric rivers are a frequently observed phenomenon that have frequently hit states like California in the winter.

That didn’t stop Gore from making the claim, however.

Additionally, he said in 2006 that global sea levels would rise 20 feet in the near future. At its current rate of increase, it would take over 1,100 years to reach that level.

Always wrong, never in doubt.

No Consequences For Causing Fear

All these examples are from just one prominent activist, and there are many more with similarly inaccurate projections.

While they’re laughable now, major media outlets, Hollywood films, and other influential areas of popular culture took, and continue to take, them seriously.

Instead of requiring at least some form of relative accuracy to continue promoting alarmism, the media has unquestioningly jumped from one terrifying headline to another.

All because they themselves believe in the imminent end of the world, caused by human-generated emissions.

Not to mention the obvious benefit of selling papers, subscriptions or advertising from the endless fear mongering. And the substantial virtue signaling potential inherent in telling liberal readers what they want to hear.

Hard truths would be to explain that the climate has always changed, and will always change. There’s uncertainty about the amount humans are contributing to it. And that the countries mostly contributing to emissions have little interest in reducing them.

Of course, they could also provide some perspective, that the track record of predictions has been spotty, at best.

But they never do.

Climate Change Is a Powerful Weapon

And so, thanks to the endless promotion by politicians and the media, many in the public truly believe we’re rapidly heading for disaster.

They don’t believe in having children, or contributing to society. All because of climate change extremism.

No wonder there’s supposedly a “mental health” crisis brewing.

The left, people like Kamala Harris, have told millions of susceptible children, and child-like adults, that climate change is an existential threat to humanity.

If there are people whose mental health has been affected, they have no one else to blame but themselves.

Even if they were willing to admit that truth, their solution would be to impose more draconian measures on emissions. Or spend trillions on “climate” legislation with no demonstrable way to measure its potential impact.

Alarmist activists should focus on lessening their unhinged rhetoric, instead focusing on measured statement and realistic goals.

Instead, they’re likely to continue promoting fear and panic. Because as Al Gore shows, there’s a whole helluva lot of money to be made from it.