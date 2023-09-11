Kadarius Toney Takes Another Shot At New York Giants

Videos by OutKick

Kadarius Toney can’t keep the Giants’ name out of his mouth, even after a career-worst performance for the former New York wideout.

Toney trolled the G-Men after their humiliating 40-0 loss against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.

KT desperately waited for the moment to strike his former team. On Thursday, Giants fans pounced on Toney for registering one catch for 1 receiving yard and multiple drops in the Chiefs’ season-debut loss.

Toney posted the Giants’ final score on his Instagram on Monday morning, accompanied by the caption, “Na Don’t get quiet now…”

The Giants drafted Kadarius Toney in 2021 with the No. 19 pick. Expectations were high for the Florida standout. Sadly, injury and a lack of professionalism kept him off the field in New York.

Giants fans and Toney endured a back-and-forth rivalry all offseason.

The G-Men dealt Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs before the trade deadline last season. Toney, hanging onto the coattails of the Chiefs, won the Super Bowl and couldn’t wait to tell New York faithful about it.

It was easy for Giants fans to root against Toney on Thursday when he singlehandedly cost KC their Week 1 matchup against the Detroit Lions.

Kadarius Toney’s ego clearly took a hit; he deleted his Twitter / X account shortly after the Week 1 meltdown.

Let’s see what this off-the-field rivalry brings for KT and Giants fans.