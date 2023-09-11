Dallas Cowboys Punch Giants In The Mouth With Two Surprise TDs

Videos by OutKick
This New York Giants played an appalling first quarter of football in their season debut against the Dallas Cowboys at home.
It may be too early to overreact but the Cowboys have pummeled the Giants so badly to start Sunday’s primetime game that it’s time to pull all stock in Big Blue.
After a 10-play, 48-yard march to start the game, the Giants rolled out the newly paid Graham Gano to kick a 48-yard field goal attempt.
Giants Struck By Terrible Luck To Start Cowboys Game
It was a sure distance for Gano, but Dallas’ defense had different plans.
Rookie Giants center John Michael Schmitz botched the snap, forced Gano to kick late, and had the kick blocked by Cowboys safety Juanyeh Thomas.
Cowboys cornerback Noah Igbinoghene scooped and scored with a shifty 58-yard return.
On the bright side for New York, Dallas missed the extra point, bringing up memories of Brett Maher in the playoffs last season for the Cowboys.
In the following drive, New York went 3-and-out. Cowboys defensive star Micah Parsons sacked Daniel Jones on third down. The Cowboys kicked a field goal to pad their lead.
On the THIRD Giants offensive drive, newly paid running back Saquon Barkley let a pass bounce off his gloves.
The ball traveled into the hands of Cowboys’ Daron Bland, who waltzed into the end zone.
The Giants never recovered from the special teams touchdown. They were badly beaten. Physically, mentally, spiritually; all of the above.
Advantage: Cowboys, 26-0. All before the half.
Barring a Giant play for New York, the Cowboys have a strong grip on the rest of this game. Meanwhile, the Giants are already losing their grip on the season.
Worst of all, it’s happening on Sunday Night Football.
