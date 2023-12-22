Kadarius Toney Has Made So Many Mistakes, Rob Gronkowski Seems To Think The Chiefs WR May Hate Football

Videos by OutKick

How bad does your season have to be for people to start wondering whether or not you even like the sport you’re playing? Apparently, it has to be Kadarius Toney bad.

As you’re no doubt aware by this point in the NFL season, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney has had several costly mistakes.

He kicked off the season with some serious stone hands in the season opener against Detroit. Then he infamously lined up offside and cost the Chiefs a win. Then just last week he bobbled a ball that led to an interception against the Patriots.

That’s a real shame because he’s a fantastic receiver… when he’s not doing all that stuff we already mentioned.

Another guy who knows a thing or two about catching a football, Rob Gronkowski, gave his thoughts on Toney during an appearance on Fan Duel’s Up & Adams.

“Kadarius Toney is an athletic freak,” Gronkowski said, per The Spun. “He can run routes like no other. He can return punts. But, when you’re making costly mistakes like that, in and out, I mean from the beginning of the season to the middle of the season, throughout your whole career, it’s kind of like you don’t love the game of football.”

Oof, questioning whether he even loves football. That stings.

That said, it’s objectively hilarious that Gronk watched Toney drop some passes and line up offside and his first thought was, “That dude hates football.”

It just tells me that Rob Gronkowski really loves football. To him making mistakes — especially the big, brain-farty kind Toney has made — is an affront to the game.

There are still a few weeks left for Kadarius Toney to prove his love for football.

Although at this point, it’s so bad that to prove his love for the sport of football he may need to give it the ol’ Say Anything treatment.

