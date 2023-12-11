Patrick Mahomes Loses It After Chiefs Fail To Convert Critical Fourth Down In Loss To Bills

Videos by OutKick

The Buffalo Bills continued their regular season dominance in Arrowhead beating the Chiefs for the third-straight season in Kansas City. Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen lived up to the hype with the game going down to the wire.

Allen got the Bills in position towards the end of the game to kick a go-ahead field goal. But, he and the Bills offense left a lot of time on the clock for Mahomes. In the past, that hasn’t worked out very well for Buffalo.

Von Miller of the Buffalo Bills hits Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs to force an incomplete pass during the second half of the game at GEHA Field. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

It shouldn’t have worked out this time, either.

Mahomes and the Chiefs quickly picked up 26 yards on the first two plays. After an incomplete pass, Mahomes found his favorite target, Travis Kelce, downfield for a big game.

Then, Kelce made what would have been one of the plays of the year by seeing teammate Kadarius Toney all alone. Kelce lateraled the ball to Toney who ran it in for the go-ahead score.

At least, that’s how it appeared. However, referees threw a flag on the play. When referee Carl Cheffers announced “offsides,” everyone thought the touchdown was good. Except, his next words were “on offense number 19.”

Yes, referees called Toney for lining up in the neutral zone. Which, he did.

"These receivers can't get out of the way of hurting the team. Too many times at the end of the game."



That completely drained all of the air out of the stadium. Mahomes ultimately threw three-straight incomplete passes, turning the ball over on downs to Buffalo.

After the fourth-down play, Mahomes absolutely went berserk, seemingly on the referees. Mahomes rarely shows the kind of anger that he displayed on Sunday, but he let it all out as the Chiefs fell to 8-5.

Teammates held him back as he screamed at (presumably) the officiating crew.

He continued as the Bills kneeled the ball to run out the clock.

It’s unclear exactly what upset Mahomes. Perhaps it was the offsides call, but Toney clearly lined up offsides. The coaches benched Toney after the penalty, too.

Maybe there was another call. I’m sure we’ll find out at some point.

It’s not like the Chiefs haven’t benefitted from some questionable officiating in the past.

Sure, Mahomes is mad at the referees. But, he’s probably more mad at his teammates.

It’s been a frustrating year for Kansas City thus far. But, realistically, their season never really begins until January, anyway.