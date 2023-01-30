Referees Award Chiefs A ‘Do-Over’ After Failed Third Down, Infuriating Bengals Fans & Confusing Everyone

Videos by OutKick

The AFC Championship between the Bengals and the Chiefs is coming down to the wire. The birth of the NFL’s next great rivalry is unfolding before the eyes of likely over 500 million Americans.

The game has been incredible and there isn’t enough time and space to explain all the subplots. But, out of nowhere, the NFL officials come sweeping in to make a ridiculous and confusing call that sends everyone into apoplectic shock.

With the score tied 20-20 with around 10 minutes left in the game, the Chiefs faced a third-and-9 from their own territory. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, hobbling around on his bad left ankle, completed a short pass to tight end Travis Kelce.

Kelce gained 4 yards, not enough to move the chains. The Chiefs punting team headed onto the field as the Bengals sent their return unit out.

Seemingly out of nowhere, referee Ronald Torbert announces that the play didn’t count. Something happened with the clock and the play, he said, was blown dead.

Head coach Zac Taylor of the Cincinnati Bengals nearly lost his mind after a questionable officiating decision in favor of the Chiefs during the AFC Championship game. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Except, no one heard a whistle. The entire play ran, no one questioned that the play occurred. Both teams sent out their punt teams because everyone in the stadium believed it was fourth down.

But no. Torbert explains, clumsily, that the play doesn’t count and it’s still third down and 9. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor went absolutely berserk over the ruling.

Zac Taylor HEATED ABOUT Redo On 3rd Down 🤯👀 pic.twitter.com/kqqlILfsEw — NFL Daily (@SportsContent23) January 30, 2023

Chiefs pick up first down on penalty against Bengals

On the “do-over” down, the Bengals sacked Mahomes and all seemed right with the world. Except, no, flag on the field. Holding, defense. Automatic first down.

The Chiefs went from putting their punting unit on the field to having a fresh set of down and still no one is quite sure why. Luckily for the league, the refs and the Bengals, the Chiefs ended up punting on the drive.

Hey, at least it’s not the refs making a controversial massive call during a hugely important game with all of America watching.

Oh, wait.