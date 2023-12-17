Patrick Mahomes Shows Frustration With Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney, Who Continues To Make Horrific Mistakes

updated 1 Comment

Videos by OutKick

It’s no secret that the Kansas City Chiefs lack a difference-maker at the wide receiver position. Rookie Rashee Rice has shown flashes for quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but that’s about it. And, after another horrendous game, the chances for Kadarius Toney to be that guy might be gone.

It started early this season, too. In a Week 1 upset loss against the Detroit Lions, Toney had a terrible drop on a ball that hit him right between his hands. The ball bounced into the air and into the hands of Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch.

Branch returned the interception for a touchdown.

Last week, Toney probably cost the Chiefs a win when he lined up offsides with under 90 seconds left against the Buffalo Bills.

Referees called back an insane touchdown where Mahomes hit Travis Kelce for a long gain and Kelce lateraled the ball to Toney for an apparent touchdown.

On Sunday, Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs had little trouble beating the New England Patriots. That’s not a surprise since the Patriots stink.

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs looks to throw the football during the first half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs looks to throw the football during the first half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

However, another atrocious drop by Toney led to a New England interception. With the Chiefs leading 27-10, Toney committed his error. The Patriots scored a touchdown almost immediately after the turnover, effectively keeping them alive in the game.

Ultimately, it didn’t matter. But, Patrick Mahomes showed clear frustration with Toney after the play.

It’s going to be tough for the Chiefs to keep putting Toney on the field if he’s going to keep costing them.

He finished Sunday’s game with just two catches for five yards. Toney had just as many drops (2) as catches.

Don’t expect to see a lot more Kadarius Toney on the field for the Chiefs this season. At this point, they might be better off putting 10 players on offense rather than trot Toney out there.

Follow Dan Zaksheske on X – formerly known as Twitter: @RealDanZak

Kadarius ToneyKansas City ChiefsNFLPatrick Mahomes

Written by Dan Zaksheske

Dan began his sports media career at ESPN, where he survived for nearly a decade. Once the Stockholm Syndrome cleared, he made his way to Outkick. He is secure enough in his masculinity to admit he is a cat-enthusiast with three cats, one of which is named “Brady” because his wife wishes she were married to Tom instead of him.

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply