Patrick Mahomes Shows Frustration With Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney, Who Continues To Make Horrific Mistakes

Videos by OutKick

It’s no secret that the Kansas City Chiefs lack a difference-maker at the wide receiver position. Rookie Rashee Rice has shown flashes for quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but that’s about it. And, after another horrendous game, the chances for Kadarius Toney to be that guy might be gone.

It started early this season, too. In a Week 1 upset loss against the Detroit Lions, Toney had a terrible drop on a ball that hit him right between his hands. The ball bounced into the air and into the hands of Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch.

Branch returned the interception for a touchdown.

In Week 1 vs. the Lions, Kadarius Toney had a brutal drop that led to a Brian Branch pick-six in the 3rd quarter 😬



Final score: DET 21 – 20 KC



🧵 2/5pic.twitter.com/My8MhzIAMj — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) December 14, 2023

Last week, Toney probably cost the Chiefs a win when he lined up offsides with under 90 seconds left against the Buffalo Bills.

Referees called back an insane touchdown where Mahomes hit Travis Kelce for a long gain and Kelce lateraled the ball to Toney for an apparent touchdown.

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs almost pulled off a legendary play but Kadarius Toney was offsides pic.twitter.com/KbL66zGEoA — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) December 11, 2023

"These receivers can't get out of the way of hurting the team. Too many times at the end of the game."



Tony Romo on Kadarius Toney's offsides penalty, which nullified a go-ahead touchdown for the Chiefs in Sunday's loss to the Bills. pic.twitter.com/XtIe2aUrj7 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 11, 2023

On Sunday, Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs had little trouble beating the New England Patriots. That’s not a surprise since the Patriots stink.

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs looks to throw the football during the first half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

However, another atrocious drop by Toney led to a New England interception. With the Chiefs leading 27-10, Toney committed his error. The Patriots scored a touchdown almost immediately after the turnover, effectively keeping them alive in the game.

somehow this terrible drop turned interception is not a top two worst moment for Kadarius Toney this season pic.twitter.com/6bGDNQnL7f — Jackson Didlake (@diidlake) December 17, 2023

Ultimately, it didn’t matter. But, Patrick Mahomes showed clear frustration with Toney after the play.

This was Patrick Mahomes' reaction after Kadarius Toney dropped a pass that ended up being picked off by the Patriots. pic.twitter.com/lYA3DqB02H — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 17, 2023

It’s going to be tough for the Chiefs to keep putting Toney on the field if he’s going to keep costing them.

He finished Sunday’s game with just two catches for five yards. Toney had just as many drops (2) as catches.

Don’t expect to see a lot more Kadarius Toney on the field for the Chiefs this season. At this point, they might be better off putting 10 players on offense rather than trot Toney out there.